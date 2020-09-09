On Saturday, multiple groups of vehicles sporting American flags and Trump banners passed through The Dalles in convoy during a Maga Drag the Interstate. They were greeted by supporters at the east entrance to downtown with “Save Our Children” signs, at left, a hashtag originally associated with raising awareness of and ending child sex trafficking. Above, Marti Hunt and Debbie Elkinton wave a flag and cheer vehicles passing through downtown. MAGA is an acronym for President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

