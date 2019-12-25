Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District is again hosting its native plant sale and is currently taking orders.
“Winter is the perfect time to plan additions to your garden and landscaping,” said a HRSWCD press release. “We are happy to announce that we are now taking orders for our 2020 native plant sale. Native plant species can sometimes be hard to find in typical nurseries. We provide a low-cost option to obtain locally sourced plants.”
This year, HRSWCD has added pollinator plants to its sale, “including showy milkweed and red-stemmed ceanothus. And back by popular request is the giant sequoia, paper birch, and Pacific dogwood,” said the press release.
Native plants are adapted to the unique climate and soils of this region and provide the benefits of wildlife and pollinator habitat, soil stabilization, and water conservation. They also provide shade, privacy, and showy blooms throughout the growing season.
Visit www.hoodriverswcd.org to download an order form and gather information on plant species and site suitability. For more information or guidance when making your selection, call Kris at 541-386-4588 or stop by the Hood River office, located at 3007 Experiment Station Road.
Purchases will be available for pickup on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.