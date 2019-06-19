The weekend Hood River Pink Trolley service is back for summertime. It’s free for everyone, with a daily route Saturday and Sunday, June through September.
The free service started June 15.
The route loop is designed to serve locals and tourists alike. Stay aboard the Pink Trolley and explore Hood River, hop on and off at favorite local stops, or just score a ride downtown and avoid parking every summer weekend.
The trolley debuted in 2018; a new stop on the route this year is Hood River Aquatic Center on May Street.
Pedestrians can even wave the trolley down from a safe place for an unscheduled pickup. Featured stops include the Aquatic Center, Rosauers, 10 Speed Coffee, Pine Street Bakery, the Children’s Park and the library. The Hood River Pink Trolley is free thanks to the support of Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital and the City of Hood River.
Riders can contribute to the onboard donation box to support the Hood River Warming Shelter during the winter months. Open trolley windows are for enjoying Gorge breezes and for waving.
The Hood River County Transportation District (CAT) contracts the Pink Trolley from Gray Line Pink Trolley Sightseeing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.