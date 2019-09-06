A plane carrying two passengers crashed this morning at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield in Hood River.
West Side Fire Marshall Jim Trammell confirmed that two people were killed; names are being withheld until family is notified. The aircraft allegedly experienced engine trouble at takeoff, said TacAero Administrator Darla Gjino, which resulted in the crash.
Lifeflight was called to the scene.
Trammell said the plane was going to be part of the WAAAM Fly-In this weekend.
This is a developing story.
