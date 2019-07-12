Starting July 15, the Hood River County Planning Department will be limiting the availability of planner assistance at its front counter.
Currently open four days a week, the front counter will be open three days per week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by appointment. The front counter will remain open during regular office hours for general business and permit intake. The County Building Department counter will also remain open as usual, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
