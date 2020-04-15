Wasco County Sheriff
April 6-10
All calls were responded to within Wasco County
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 6 — Fifteenmile Road — Domestic dispute reported. A female was trespassed from a property.
April 8 — Memaloose State Park —Sexual harassment reported.
April 9 — W. 13th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 10 — W. 10th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 6 — Carroll Road, 2300 block — People were reported to be staying in an abandoned campground on private property.
April 6 — Verdant Street — Male trespassed from a property.
April 8 — Fifteenmile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported. A vehicle and trailer were spray painted and truck tires stabbed. Items were additionally stolen from the vehicle.
April 8 — Celilo Park — Trespass reported. Two males were selling cleaning products and had been asked to leave.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 6 — Ketchum Road — A cabin was reported to have been broken into. Some damage was reported.
April 6 — Mill Creek Road, 9500 block — Car prowl reported.
April 8 — E. Ninth Street, 100 block — Theft of car keys reported from a residence. Two suspects were last seen running towards the high school.
Other:
April 8 — W. Chenowith Creed Road, 4100 block — Unwanted contact reported.
April 8 — Oasis Campground — Two warnings were issued (closed campground).
April 8 — Sandy Breach — Warning issued.
April 8 — Memaloose State Park — Missing person reported. The person was later found.
April 9 — Frog Lake Trail — Gold wedding band reported to have been lost.
The Dalles Police
April 6-10
All calls were responded to within the City of The Dalles.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 6 — W. Walnut Street — Disturbance reported. A male reported being punched by another person.
April 6 — Old Dufur Road — Disturbance reported. No charges were filed.
April 6 — W. Sixth Street — Disturbance reported. A male had a knife and was making threats towards another person. The event was witnessed by a shop owner and a video of the incident made available for officers.
April 6 — Second Street — Male arrested for menacing and harassment in regards to a previous incident.
April 9 — E. 10th Street — Harassment reported.
April 9 — Washington Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 9 — W. Seventh Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 9 — E. 13th Street — Disturbance reported.
April 10 — W. Sixth Street — A female was reported to have been assaulted.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 6 — Kramer Field — A hypodermic needle was reported to have been found near a porta-potty. Officer located the used syringe and disposed of it in a sharps container.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 6 — Richland Court — Female was reported to be visiting her boyfriend and attempted to punch his sister. The female was trespassed from the property.
April 6 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — It was reported that a male kept approaching people in a parking lot, asking questions and touching door handles.
April 9 — W. Eighth Street, 300 block — Squatters reported to be living in an abandoned house with a No Trespassing sign.
April 9 — Lone Pine Drive, 1000 block — Male arrested for two counts of criminal trespass II, theft III, reckless driving, disorderly conduct II, two counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief III and escape III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 9 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — Bike vs. vehicle accident reported.
April 9 — W. Sixth Street, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
April 9 — 12th Street, — Two vehicle traffic crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 6 — Court Street, 300 block — Burglary reported; two doors were broken but nothing appeared to have been taken.
April 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Burglary reported. A glass door was broken and items taken.
April 9 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Theft of a cargo trailer reported to have happened within the last three weeks.
April 9 — The Dalles — Female reported that her husband’s trailer had been stolen a few days prior and he had just located it for sale on Facebook.
Other:
April 9 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Unattended death reported.
April 9 — E. 19th Street — Suicidal female reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
March 23 to April 7
All calls were responded to within Hood River County.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 25 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of an assault in progress. The suspect fled on foot over the Bridge of the Gods into Washington.
March 28 — Neal Creek Road, 3900 block — Deputy responded twice to a residence due to disturbances.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 27 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Cold hit and run reported.
April 1 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Minor traffic crash reported in a parking lot.
April 3 — Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks — Abandoned vehicle towed.
April 7 — Tucker Road near Guignard Drive — Traffic crash with injury reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 26 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Deputy observed several violations to an individual’s probation.
March 28 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Hood River juvenile was taken into custody for a probation violation detainer.
April 6 — Smullin Road, Parkdale — Possible restraining order violation reported.
Search and rescue:
March 23 — Parkdale — Search and rescue assist on Forest Road 2820. Eventually, the person was able to get himself out on his own.
Sex offenses:
March 31 — Cascade Locks — Possible sex crime reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 23 — N.E. Cragmont Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Suspicious abandoned vehicle reported. The vehicle came back as stolen and was returned to its owner.
March 25 — Country Club Road, 1100 block —Burglary reported.
March 26 — Highway 35 (Lower Viewpoint) — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
March 26 — Summit Drive, 3700 block — Theft II and criminal mischief III reported.
March 27 — S.W. Wasco Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
March 28 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Male and female arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft and identity theft.
March 31 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Theft reported.
April 6 — Ackerman Drive, 3900 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
March 25 — Tucker Road — Juvenile runaway reported.
April 1 — Dee Highway, 3700 block — Two phones were found and turned in at the sheriff’s office.
Bingen - White Salmon Police
April 6-12
All calls were responded to within Bingen-White Salmon.
Animal complaints:
April 6 — White Salmon — Aggressive dogs reported; officers were unable to locate the animals.
April 6 —Bingen — Dog running at large returned to its residence; owner warned.
April 8 — White Salmon — Vicious animal reported. The owner was contacted and warned regarding a report of the dog chasing people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.