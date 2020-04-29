The Dalles Police
April 10-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 20 — E. 10th — Harassment reported.
April 20 — W. 12th — Domestic violence reported.
April 21 — E. 10th Street — Male charged with domestic assault IV, domestic harassment, two counts of criminal mischief and theft.
April 23 — Old Dufur Road — Domestic dispute reported.
April 23 — E. 12th Street — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 20 — E. Third Street, 200 block — Vandalism reported.
April 20 — E. 10th Street — Male arrested for criminal trespass I and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1000 block — Male trespassed.
April 23 — Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Female charged with disorderly conduct.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 20 — W. 10th — Hit and run reported.
April 20 — E. 12th — Hit and run reported.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street and Webber — Two car, non-injury motor traffic crash reported.
April 23 — W. Sixth Street, 3900 block — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — Court Street, 300 block — Burglary with property damage reported.
April 20 — W. Seventh — Theft reported from a vehicle.
April 20 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of items from a vehicle reported.
April 21 — Blue Heron Court, 100 block — Wallet reported stolen from vehicle.
April 21 — W. Garden Court, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 21 — W. Sixth Street, 400 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 21 — Lone Pine Lane, 200 block — Car prowl reported.
April 21 — W. 16th, 300 block — Stolen laptop reported.
April 21 — Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported. It was later recovered with miscellaneous items inside that did not belong to the vehicle’s owner.
April 21 — W. 10th Street, 1700 block — Car prowl reported.
April 23 — Trevitt Street, 1100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 23 — W. Sixth Street, 3600 block — Stolen vehicle recovered and returned to its owner.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 2400 block — Stolen light bar off a vehicle reported, valued at $70.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 900 block — Theft of mail and packages reported.
April 23 — W. 10th Street, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
April 10 — The Dalles — Female called requesting mental health help. She was transported to MCMC at her request; she was later discharged and requested a ride home.
April 10 — W. Second Street, 1100 block — A campfire in a homeless camp was extinguished. One female requested medical assistance.
April 11 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Dogs at large reported.
April 11 — W. Seventh Street — Welfare check conducted.
April 11 — River Road and Webber Street — Aggressive dogs reported.
April 11 — E. 18th Street, 1500 block — Brush fire reported.
April 12 — E. Fourth Street and Union — Welfare check initiated. A male was transported to the hospital for high blood sugar.
April 12 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Unattended death reported.
April 12 — Kingsley Street — Welfare check initiated.
April 15 — W. Fifth Place — Welfare check initiated after a report of a male with a scooter sitting close to the roadway. The male was transported to the hospital.
April 15 — Mt. Hood Street — Male placed on a peace officer mental hold and taken to the hospital.
April 20 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Welfare check initiated.
Wasco County Sheriff
April 17-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 18 — E. 10th Street — Male cited for four counts of assault IV and reckless driving.
April 22 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 20 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 18 — Boyd Loop Road, 65000 block — Trespass reported.
April 22 — Beavertail Campground — Trespassing warnings given.
April 23 — Rowena Crest — Multiple subjects on other side of a barricade reported. Warning given.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 20 — Lower Antelope Highway — Unlawful use of a credit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 17 — Highway 30, 5600 block — Single vehicle traffic crash reported. The driver was lifeflighted.
April 17 — I-84 at milepost 98 — Two cars vs. semi motor vehicle accident reported.
April 18 — Highway 30 — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 19 — Taylor Lake — Male cited and released on a warrant.
April 20 — The Dalles — Female arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Washington.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 20 — Dry Creek Road, 1900 block — Theft from a property reported.
April 22 — Celilo Park — Stolen cell phone reported.
April 22 — S. Lakewood Road, 100 block — Stolen fencing reported.
April 23 — Dry Creek Road, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
April 20 — Maupin — Lost wallet reported.
April 20 — Billy Bob Sno Park — Deceased male reported.
April 23 — Highway 216, 82000 block — Nuisance complaint reported.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
April 13-25
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 15 — White Salmon — Male arrested on the charges of domestic assault IV and domestic malicious mischief III.
April 18 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic violence reported.
April 19 — White Salmon — Verbal domestic violence reported; parties separated.
April 25 — White Salmon — Male arrested for domestic violence malicious mischief III.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 14 — White Salmon — Officers took four reports of criminal mischief (graffiti).
April 15 — Bingen — Male trespassed from a property.
April 15 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief (graffiti) reported.
April 15 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief (yard trees being poisoned) reported.
April 15 — Bingen — Criminal mischief (window damaged) reported.
April 23 — White Salmon — Male trespassed from a property.
April 23 — White Salmon — Male trespassed from a property.
April 24 — Bingen — Subject advised to stay off a property after-hours.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 19 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III.
April 20 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a locked vehicle.
April 21 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a locked vehicle.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 14 — Bingen — Stolen property located and returned to its owner.
April 18 — Bingen — Possible vehicle prowl reported.
April 23 — White Salmon — Theft of brass fittings reported.
Other:
April 15 — White Salmon — Animal bite reported. Dog owner given notice of potentially dangerous dog.
April 17 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with an unruly patient.
April 22 — White Salmon — Owner cited for failure to license a dog.
April 23 — White Salmon — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
April 24 — White Salmon — Runaway juvenile reported.
Hood River County Sheriff
April 8-19
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 14 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for menacing, trespassing and attempted assault on a public safety officer. He was also taken into custody for a mental health hold and transported to a hospital.
April 16 — Fourth Street, Parkdale — Male arrested for criminal mischief I, domestic assault IV and minor in possession of alcohol by consumption and lodged at NORCOR.
April 19 — Wasco Street — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felony assault IV and criminal mistreatment I.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 9 — Highway 35, 5700 block, Parkdale — Male cited and released for criminal trespass.
April 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for trespassing.
April 16 — Holly Drive, 3600 block — Vandalism reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 13 — Cascade Locks — Officer assisted Oregon State Police with a driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 10 — Bridge of the Gods, Cascade Locks — Sheriff’s office assisted Skamania County Sheriff with a suspect who attempted to elude and crashed their vehicle on the Oregon side of the Bridge of the Gods. The female driver was cited and released.
April 13 — Country Club Road and Riordan Hill Drive — Abandoned vehicle reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 12 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Female cited and released for multiple warrants out of Multnomah and Hood River counties.
April 12 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Officer cited and reissued a court date to a male for a failure to appear warrant out of Hood River County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 8 — Tamawanas Falls, Parkdale — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
April 8 — Barrett Drive, 4300 block — Theft reported.
April 11 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported, which was recovered later in the day in Washington.
April 12 — Wyeth Access Site — Officer responded to a burglary in progress report. A female was detained who was inside the victim’s trailer. The female was cited and released for burglary II.
Other:
April 17 — Chamberlin Drive, 4300 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Hood River Police
April 12-19
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 13 — Eugene Street — Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance call. An additional report was taken at the same address for property damage that resulted from the issue.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 12 — Cascade Avenue — Two Portland residents were arrested, cited and released on the charges of aggravated ID theft, three counts of tampering with drug records and five counts of possession of a schedule V.
April 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A male and female were cited and released for theft, and two females were additionally cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 16 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Washington male cited for trespassing on the bridge.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 16 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Female cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 13 — Montello Avenue, 2200 block — It was reported that a Verizon account with new phones was opened fraudulently, totaling more than $6,000.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 19 — Hood River — Male cited and released for a probation violation.
April 19 — Button Bridge — White Salmon resident was arrested, cited and released on an active failure to appear arrest warrant out of Hood River County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 15 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Theft reported.
April 15 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Cascade Locks resident reported the theft of $300 after using an ATM to withdraw the cash but forgetting to remove it. Approximately six minutes later, they returned to find the cash gone.
April 19 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two males were cited for theft III, driving while suspended and minor in possession of alcohol. One of the males was additionally cited for a warrant out of Hood River County.
Other:
April 18 — Hood River — Officer took a report of an aggressive dog who nearly bit a passerby, tearing a piece of their clothing. The dog was placed at the animal shelter.
