Hood River Police log
March 29 to April 4
All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
March 29 to April 4
All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 30 — Belmont Avenue — Officers dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance with injuries.
April 1 — Belmont Avenue — Officer took a report of a possible harassment. The reporting party advised of possible threats towards children in the house by their aunt.
April 1 — Belmont Avenue — Harassment reported in which one female grabbed another by the shoulder. There was no reported pain, just unwanted touching.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Fraud reported from a bank investigation team.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 31 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported in a grocery store parking lot. The suspect vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 30 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Traffic stop conducted on two males for riding bicycles without proper equipment. Through the stop, it was learned one of the males had a warrant for his arrest. The other male was riding a mountain bike that had been stolen locally. The male with the felony warrant was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and the warrant. The male with the stolen bicycle was cited and released for theft I and trespass II.
April 1 — Eugene Street, 700 block — Probation violation reported.
April 3 — Hood River — Washington resident cited and released for a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 29 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Air compressor reported to have been stolen off a porch.
March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle had been parked in a parking lot and was for sale. The vehicle was locked.
March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported. The male suspect was located and cited for theft I.
April 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft and criminal mischief reported.
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male transient arrested for shoplifting.
April 2 — Belmont Avenue, 1500 block — Theft reported.
April 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a local store regarding a theft in progress. A male was cited and released; another male ran away prior to the officer’s arrival.
Other:
March 29 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Unattended death reported. The family was notified.
March 29 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Male cited for providing alcohol to persons under 21. Four other individuals were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
April 1 — Hope Avenue — Hood River Police assisted the Department of Human Services with a child removal.
April 1 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Found property reported in which a bicycle was placed into the bike shed for safe keeping.
March 30 — Belmont Avenue — Officers dispatched to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance with injuries.
April 1 — Belmont Avenue — Officer took a report of a possible harassment. The reporting party advised of possible threats towards children in the house by their aunt.
April 1 — Belmont Avenue — Harassment reported in which one female grabbed another by the shoulder. There was no reported pain, just unwanted touching.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Fraud reported from a bank investigation team.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 31 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported in a grocery store parking lot. The suspect vehicle left the scene in an unknown direction.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 30 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Traffic stop conducted on two males for riding bicycles without proper equipment. Through the stop, it was learned one of the males had a warrant for his arrest. The other male was riding a mountain bike that had been stolen locally. The male with the felony warrant was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and the warrant. The male with the stolen bicycle was cited and released for theft I and trespass II.
April 1 — Eugene Street, 700 block — Probation violation reported.
April 3 — Hood River — Washington resident cited and released for a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 29 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Air compressor reported to have been stolen off a porch.
March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle had been parked in a parking lot and was for sale. The vehicle was locked.
March 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported. The male suspect was located and cited for theft I.
April 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft and criminal mischief reported.
April 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male transient arrested for shoplifting.
April 2 — Belmont Avenue, 1500 block — Theft reported.
April 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a local store regarding a theft in progress. A male was cited and released; another male ran away prior to the officer’s arrival.
Other:
March 29 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Unattended death reported. The family was notified.
March 29 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Male cited for providing alcohol to persons under 21. Four other individuals were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
April 1 — Hope Avenue — Hood River Police assisted the Department of Human Services with a child removal.
April 1 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Found property reported in which a bicycle was placed into the bike shed for safe keeping.
Bingen/White Salmon Police Log
March 30 to April 5
All calls were responded to within the Cities of Bingen/White Salmon.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 2 — Bingen — A subject was contacted for calling 911 and hanging up (disorderly conduct).
April 4 — White Salmon — The police department assisted with contacting a subject that had been trespassed from a property.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — White Salmon — Attempted fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 30 — Bingen — Non-injury motor vehicle accident, truck vs. power pole.
April 3 — White Salmon — A vehicle was illegally parked.
Other:
March 30 — Bingen — Illegal burning reported. A homeowner was warned regarding burning garbage.
March 30 — White Salmon — Suspicious person reported. The subject reported waiting to pick up a friend.
March 30 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. A subject requested an area be checked because someone was knocking on the house.
March 31 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. A subject was contacted regarding illegal use of a stun gun.
April 3 — White Salmon — Animal problem reported. A loose dog was returned to its owner.
April 4 — White Salmon — Officers contacted an elderly female on a welfare check. EMS was requested.
April 5 — Bingen — The police department assisted with locating subjects on the railroad tracks.
April 5 — White Salmon — Agency assist reported. A request came in for assistance on a child pick up order.
April 5 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. Subjects were contacted regarding a burn pile.
March 30 to April 5
All calls were responded to within the Cities of Bingen/White Salmon.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 2 — Bingen — A subject was contacted for calling 911 and hanging up (disorderly conduct).
April 4 — White Salmon — The police department assisted with contacting a subject that had been trespassed from a property.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 2 — White Salmon — Attempted fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 30 — Bingen — Non-injury motor vehicle accident, truck vs. power pole.
April 3 — White Salmon — A vehicle was illegally parked.
Other:
March 30 — Bingen — Illegal burning reported. A homeowner was warned regarding burning garbage.
March 30 — White Salmon — Suspicious person reported. The subject reported waiting to pick up a friend.
March 30 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. A subject requested an area be checked because someone was knocking on the house.
March 31 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. A subject was contacted regarding illegal use of a stun gun.
April 3 — White Salmon — Animal problem reported. A loose dog was returned to its owner.
April 4 — White Salmon — Officers contacted an elderly female on a welfare check. EMS was requested.
April 5 — Bingen — The police department assisted with locating subjects on the railroad tracks.
April 5 — White Salmon — Agency assist reported. A request came in for assistance on a child pick up order.
April 5 — White Salmon — Citizen assist reported. Subjects were contacted regarding a burn pile.
Wasco County Sheriff Log
April 2-5
All calls were responded to within Wasco County.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 4 — W. 10th Street — Verbal domestic dispute reported.
April 5 — Rail Hollow Road — Reporting party said that a neighbor came onto his property and was belligerent (neighbor dispute).
April 5 — W. 10th Street, 3800 block — Three juveniles reported coming to hang out with a friend. One of the juveniles said when they arrived, another juvenile yelled at them and told them to leave. The juveniles at the residence said the other group had not been invited. All juveniles were advised to go home.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 2 — Digger Road, 2000 block — Trespassing reported.
April 3 — Carroll Road, 2300 block — Squatters at a campground were instructed to pack their belongings and move (trespass).
April 3 — Wamic Market Road, 57000 block — Male trespassed from a store.
April 4 — Tom McCall Preserve — A group of eight to 10 hikers were in the preserve area that has been closed. All hikers were asked to leave the area. .
April 5 — Rowena Crest Lookout — A family of three was warned for being in the park during closure. No citations were given.
April 5 — W. Highway 30, 3800 block — Transients were asked to leave the area (trespassing).
April 5 — Rowena Crest Lookout — A group of female teenagers were climbing on the rock wall of the Rowena Lookout.
April 5 — Rowena Crest Lookout — Deputy made contact with several people at the entrance to the Rowena Crest viewpoint. They were advised the park was closed.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 2 — Skyline Road, 2000 block — A vehicle was reported to have gone off of the road.
April 3 — Wamic Market Road — Semi vs. vehicle accident reported. The semi took off rapidly towards Wamic.
April 4 — I-84 at milepost 67 — Speeding vehicle with trailer reported.
April 4 — 44 Road/Billy Bob — Multiple persons were reported to be stuck on the 44 Road and coming to the reporting party’s home to ask for help in getting unstuck.
April 5 — Knebal Springs Campground — It was reported that a vehicle had become stuck in the snow outside Threemile Road.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 4 — Dry Creek Road, 2400 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
April 2 — Sevenmile Hill Road and W. Chenowith Creek Road — It was reported that, while at a range, someone started shooting a gun. The vehicle was located and the male driver said he was making sure his gun was working so he could sell it. He was advised to call the sheriff’s office before shooting.
April 2 — Gibbons Road, 900 block — Gunfire reported.
April 3 — Mill Creek Road — Male reported suicidal thoughts.
April 3 — W. 13th Street, 3600 block — A large amount of copper was located near a residence.
April 4 — Celilo Bowman Archery Range — Male flashed a concealed pistol at another person.
April 5 — 87 Overpass/Transient camp — Male contacted and agreed to pack his things and leave.
The Dalles Police Log
April 3-6
All calls were responded to within the City of The Dalles.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 3 — W. Eighth Street — Stalking reported.
April 3 — E. Eighth Street — Verbal altercation reported.
April 3 — W. Seventh Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 4 — W. Pleasant Court — Domestic disturbance reported.
April 4 — W. Sixth Street — Domestic dispute reported.
April 4 — E. 12th Street — A male was arrested for domestic felony assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
April 5 — Federal Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 3 — W. Fourth Street, 300 block — Damaged door and picked lock reported.
April 3 — E. 11th Street, 700 block — Homeless male trespassed from private property.
April 4 — W. Seventh Street — A male sprayed a Greyhound bathroom with his urine (disorderly conduct).
April 5 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a store.
April 5 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — A male lodged at a local motel was evicted for not following the rules.
April 5 — E. 10th Street, 1900 block — Vandalism reported.
April 6 — E. 12th Street — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 4 — The Dalles — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 5 — W. Seventh Street — A pickup was reported to be parked by a corner, loaded with junk so that drivers could not see around it.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
April 4 — Mill Creek — Male cited for a Multnomah County warrant.
Sex offenses:
April 4 — The Dalles — Male called to turn himself in as a sex offender.
April 4 — E. Second Street — Sexual harassment via telephone reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 3 — Court Street, 300 block — A suspect was identified and cited and released for attempted burglary.
April 3 — The Dalles — Theft III reported.
April 3 — E. 12th Street, 1500 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
April 4 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Lost or stolen wallet reported.
April 5 — Barge Way Road — Male reported to have broken into a residence, trying to get the reporting party’s marijuana.
April 5 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Theft reported from a local business. Items stolen were valued at $300.
Other:
April 3 — W. 10th Street — Dog at large reported.
April 3 — W. 11th Street, 300 block — Dog running loose reported.
April 3 — W. 10th Street — Welfare check initiated on a male laying down in some bushes.
April 3 — E. Seventh Street — Subject living inside a truck reported.
April 3 — W. 15th Street — Two dogs at large reported. They were later located and the owners identified.
April 3 — W. 14th Street, 2100 block — Fire investigated.
April 3 — Walnut Street, 700 block — It was reported that kids were playing on a roof and jumping onto a batting cage net. They were advised to leave the area. No damage was reported.
April 3 — W. 10th Street, 1600 block — Found scooter reported.
April 3 — W. 15th Street — German Sheppard-type dog was reported to be at large. The owner arrived at the scene and picked up the dog.
April 4 — Festival Park — Found backpack reported.
April 4 — E. 19th Street, 1700 block — Welfare check initiated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.