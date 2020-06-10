The Dalles Police
May 28 to June 4
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 28 — W. Cascade Court — Domestic dispute reported.
May 28 — E. 15th Street — Harassment reported.
May 28 — The Dalles — Harassment reported. A male was subsequently issued a warning for trespass.
May 28 — Trevitt Street — Disturbance reported. A male was arrested for assault and lodged at NORCOR.
May 28 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
May 28 — W. 11th — Domestic dispute reported.
May 28 — E. 14th — Disturbance reported.
May 28 — W. Sixth Street — Fight reported outside a business.
May 29 — E. Eighth — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 29 — E. 12th — Possible domestic violence reported.
May 29 — E. Ninth Street — Disturbance reported. A male made threats with a pistol.
May 29 — E. Ninth — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 31 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
May 31 — W. Third — Disturbance reported.
May 31 — In Lieu Site — Disturbance reported.
May 31 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Domestic dispute reported.
May 31 — E. Ninth — Domestic dispute reported. A female was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of domestic strangulation and harassment.
May 31 — Liberty Street — Out of control juvenile reported.
June 1 — W. 14th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 1 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported.
June 1 — E. Ninth Street, 1500 block — Disturbance reported.
June 1 — W. Sixth Street — Telephonic threats were made to a business.
June 1 — W. 11th Street — Harassment reported.
June 1 — E. 13th Street — Harassment reported. A female was subsequently trespassed.
June 2 — Liberty and W. Sixth — Fight reported.
June 3 — The Dalles — Harassment via social media reported.
June 3 — Union Street — Disturbance reported.
June 3 — E. 15th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 4 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
June 4 — W. Sixth Street — Disturbance reported.
June 4 — Jordan Street — Disturbance reported.
June 4 — Union Street and E. Fifth — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 29 — E. 19th Street, 1700 block — Marijuana disposed as per MCMC admittance policy.
June 1 — E. 14th Street, 1000 block — Found backpack reported. An officer responded to the area and it was determined to contain a prescription-type bottle of marijuana, a large pocket knife, a safe key on a lanyard, a small flashlight, a wallet with $25 and an ID for a male. The backpack was returned to the male’s father, minus the marijuana. A report was taken for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 28 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female cited and released for criminal trespass II.
May 29 — E. 15th Street, 1900 block — Male arrested for trespass and a parole violation.
May 30 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 30 — W. Ninth Street, 500 block — Vandalism reported.
May 30 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Juvenile female trespassed from a property.
May 30 — E. 16th Place, 900 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 31 — Lone Pine Drive, 300 block — Female trespassed.
May 31 — Skate Park — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 1 — W. Verdant Street, 900 block — Vandalism to a vehicle tire reported.
June 1 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported. The male had been entered by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department as having a no bail probation violation warrant.
June 1 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Subjects living in a camp trailer trespassed from a property.
June 2 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Male warned for trespassing.
June 3 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
June 3 — E. Eighth and Case Street — Vandalism reported.
June 3 — W. Eighth Street, 2200 block — Vandalism reported. A brick was thrown through a windshield.
June 4 — W. Sixth street, 1200 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported. A male was trespassed.
June 4 — E. Eighth Street, 300 block — Vandalism reported.
June 4 — W. Chenowith Loop Road, 800 block — Trespass reported. Campers had been asked to leave over the last several weeks.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 30 — Klindt Drive, 3600 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .21 percent. He was lodged at NORCOR after receiving medical clearance.
June 3 — 16th and Riverview — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 1 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Fraudulent check reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 28 — E. 13th and Dry Hollow Road — Vehicle cited for a parking violation.
May 29 — Highway 197 — A truck missed the turn to I-84 off of Highway 197 and hit the barrier on the entrance to the freeway. The vehicle was towed.
May 29 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
May 29 — E. Scenic Drive, 700 block — Hit and run reported.
May 29 — W. Sixth Street and Hostetler — Single car motor vehicle accident reported. An SUV flipped on its top. The vehicle was towed.
May 29 — E. Third and Union — A truck lost a load of vinyl flooring in the roadway.
May 29 — W. 13th and Trevitt — Traffic accident reported. A motorcycle collided with a truck after the truck pulled out in front of it.
May 30 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male warned for riding a bicycle without a light.
May 30 — E. 13th Street — Citation issued for prohibited parking.
May 30 — Dry Hollow and E. 19th — Tree blocking the lane of travel reported.
May 30 — W. 16th Street, 500 block — Vehicle towed for blocking.
May 31 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
June 1 — W. Walnut Street and W. 8th — A city public works dump truck accidentally took out power and cable lines. No damage to city property was reported. PUD responded and cleared the road.
June 1 — E. Second Street, 500 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 1 — W. Sixth Street, 3300 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Both vehicles were significantly damaged, and both were towed from the scene.
June 2 — Mt. Hood and W. Sixth — Minor traffic crash reported.
June 2 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 2 — Union and E. Ninth — Non-injury traffic crash with minor damage reported.
June 3 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 3 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Driving complaint reported. A male admitted to doing a “burnout” and was advised he could be cited for careless driving.
June 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
June 4 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 4 — E. Ninth Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
June 4 — Klindt Drive, 3700 block — Non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 31 — E. Eighth — Restraining order violation reported.
June 1 — Old Dufur Road — Disturbance reported. One subject was found to be in violation of a no contact order.
June 2 — W. Cherry Heights and Mt. Hood Street — Male cited and released for a failure to appear traffic warrant out of Waco County.
June 4 — W. 13th Street, 600 block — Male medically cleared and lodged at NORCOR on an arrest detainer.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 28 — E. 13th, 1400 block — Vehicle prowl reported.
May 28 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Theft II and theft III reported.
May 29 — W. 18th Street, 1100 block — Theft of items reported.
May 29 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — Theft of services reported.
May 30 — W. 11th Street, 600 block — Burglary reported.
May 30 — Columbia View Drive, 3400 block — Theft of scooters reported. They were returned June 2.
May 30 — W. Ninth Street, 1000 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
May 30 — W. 11th Street, 700 block — Stolen items from a vehicle reported.
May 31 — Jefferson Street, 1200 block — Theft of items reported.
May 31 — W. Sixth Street, 3500 block — Stolen vehicle reported as found.
June 1 — E. 13th Street, 1200 block — Burglary reported.
June 1 — E. 19th Street, 1700 block — Gold watch reported to be lost or stolen.
June 2 — W. Walnut Street, 1000 block — Stolen cell phone reported.
June 2 — The Dalles Bridge — Female cited and released for theft II and theft III.
June 2 — The Dalles — Male cited for theft II.
June 3 — E. 19th Street, 800 block — Stolen vehicle reported. A male was subsequently arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving while suspended and a warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 3 — W. 11th and Lincoln — Theft of a bicycle reported.
June 4 — W. Second Street, 3500 block — Burglary reported. A storage unit was broken into, and several items stolen, including a generator and guns.
June 4 — Boat Basin Road, 100 block — Stolen truck battery reported. Keys had also been taken.
Other:
May 28 — Kelly Viewpoint — Found wallet reported.
May 28 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 28 — Riverfront Park — Officers received a report that multiple children under the age of 5 were playing in the water without lifejackets. An officer responded and educated the public on the importance of lifejackets.
May 29 — Cherry Heights Road, 500 block — Found wallet reported.
May 29 — E. 10th Street, 2400 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile returned home the next day.
May 29 — E. Second Street, 300 block — Dogs in distress inside a vehicle reported. Officer confirmed the dogs were indeed in distress. A bystander brought the dogs ice water.
May 30 — Oakwood Drive, 1800 block — Male cited for dog as a public nuisance.
May 30 — W. Pomona Street, 900 block — Found handgun magazine with non-live ammunition reported. An officer came to take it in for evidence. A syringe found nearby was disposed of in a sharps container.
May 30 — View Court, 1300 block — Found credit card reported.
May 30 — W. Snipes Street, 900 block — Downed power line reported. An officer arrived and found that residents had already cleared the dead wire from the road and were additionally clearing a fallen tree. PUD was advised.
May 31 — W. Snipes Road, 900 block — Found keys reported.
May 31 — W. Floral Court, 700 block — Downed power line reported.
June 2 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Found bike reported.
June 2 — In Lieu Site — Underage drinking reported.
June 3 — E. 14th, 1000 block — Owner warned for dog at large.
June 3 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Lost cell phone reported.
June 4 — W. 10th Street, 3300 block — Animal abuse I reported. Someone threw two baby goats, one deceased, into some bushes. The live goat was euthanized later due to being in very bad shape.
June 4 — E. 16th Street, 2300 block — Officer met with community kids who have an interest in law enforcement. The officer gave the kids a tour of a patrol car and answered questions.
June 4 — W. Sixth Street, 1000 block — Fire reported.
June 4 — Seventh and Kelly Avenue — Dog lodged at the animal shelter (animal at large).
June 4 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Missing person reported.
June 4 — E. 10th Street, 400 block — Abandoned bike reported.
June 4 — W. Eighth and Hostetler — Two juvenile females were reported to be carrying a street sign. An officer recovered the sign, counseled the juveniles and took a case number for damage to city property.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 30 to June 4
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 30 — Dry Hollow Road — Possible menacing reported.
May 30 — Oak Park Lane — Assault reported. A male was trespassed from a property.
June 1 — Dry Hollow Road — Harassment reported.
June 2 — Chenowith Creek Road — Disturbance reported.
June 2 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 29 — Deschutes State Park — Male reported to be camping in an ODOT right of way. He was trespassed.
May 29 — Harpham Flat Campground — Multiple campers were advised the campground was closed. All agreed to leave by morning (trespass).
May 30 — W. Irving Street, 1000 block —Female trespassed from a property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 29 — Highway 216 at milepost 11 — Possible driving under the influence of intoxicants reported. A driver was traveling into oncoming traffic.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 29 — Mill Creek Road, 4800 block — ID fraud reported.
June 2 — Dufur Valley Road, 80000 block — Possible fraud reported.
June 4 — Juniper Flat Road, 55000 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 29 — W. 10th Street, 3800 block — Hit and run reported.
May 29 — Rowena — Disabled boat reported.
May 30 — Cherry Heights Road and Sandlin — Motor vehicle accident reported.
May 30 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Downed tree and power lines reported on top of a vehicle.
May 30 — Dufur Gap Road — Motor vehicle accident reported. A vehicle hydroplaned and went off the road. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed.
May 30 — W. Highway 30, 4800 block — Downed trees across the highway reported.
May 30 — Threemile Road — Downed tree across the road reported.
May 30 — Deschutes Avenue, 500 block — Hit and run reported.
June 4 — I-84 at milepost 75 — Vehicle towed.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 30 — Morrow Road, 79000 block — Theft of a moped reported.
May 31 — W. Highway 30, 6000 block — Burglary reported.
June 1 — Wilson Street, 200 block — Car prowl reported. Gloves and $50 were reported as stolen.
June 1 — Second Avenue, 300 block — Car prowl reported.
June 2 — Second Avenue, 400 block — Car prowl reported. Cash was taken.
June 4 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block — Car prowls reported. Gun reported as stolen, as well as a box and a half of rounds. Another vehicle was broken into and a knife taken. Male subsequently charged with unlawful entry into a vehicle (two counts) and theft I.
June 4 — Mill Street, 600 block — Theft of a handgun from a vehicle reported. A report was taken for Theft I and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
June 4 — Dufur Avenue, 600 block — A vehicle was missing from a residence and found two blocks away (car prowl).
June 4 — Bluff Street, 600 block — Car Prowl reported.
June 4 — View Street, 600 block — Car prowl reported.
June 4 — N.E. Third Street, 100 block — Theft of a handtruck reported.
Other:
May 30 — Oak Hill Drive, 1300 block — Livestock at large reported.
May 30 — Clear Lake Campground — Female reported to have tipped a fuel can and accidentally started a fire. Fire was contained.
May 30 — S. Highway 197, 600 block — Downed tree reported to have pulled a power line across the highway. Wasco Electric dispatched.
May 30 — Pioneer Street, 80000 block — Downed tree on a house reported.
May 30 — Wamic — Power outage reported; emergency use of water only advised.
May 30 — Bakeoven Road — Downed power lines reported.
May 30 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Downed tree on a house reported.
May 30 — Celilo Park — Downed trees reported.
May 31 — W. Cherry Heights Road, 4000 block — Deceased deer reported.
May 31 — Bonney Crossing and Badger Creek — Smoke investigation conducted.
May 31 — Mosier Creek — Found body reported.
June 1 — Dufur Valley Road — Found dog reported.
June 1 — Woodcock Road, 79000 block — Cattle at large reported.
June 1 — Wilson Street, 200 block — Found dog reported.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 25-31
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 27 — White Salmon — Domestic disturbance reported.
May 31 — White Salmon — Police assisted another agency with a domestic violence report.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 26 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported.
May 27 — White Salmon — A subject was trespassed from a property.
May 27 — White Salmon — A male was arrested for criminal trespass II.
May 29 — White Salmon — Concerns involving a trespassed subject reported.
May 29 — White Salmon — Disorderly conduct reported. An intoxicated male was contacted.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 27 — White Salmon — Subject warned and vehicle moved for a parking issue.
May 29 — White Salmon — Vehicle moved for a parking issue.
May 29 — White Salmon — Police attempted to locate a suspect vehicle in an agency assist.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 25 — White Salmon — Theft of lawn equipment reported.
May 28 — White Salmon — Vehicle prowl reported. Money, a flashlight and CDs were reported as stolen.
May 29 — White Salmon — Theft of a road sign reported.
Other:
May 25 — White Salmon — Subjects advised there are no social gatherings allowed in the park.
May 26 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout call.
May 26 — White Salmon — Found credit card reported.
May 27 — White Salmon — Found bicycle reported.
May 27 — Bingen — Subjects advised there are no social gatherings allowed outside a business.
May 30 — White Salmon — Police assisted EMS.
Hood River County Sheriff
May 23 to June 5
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 25 — Cascade Locks — Harassment reported at the Bridge of the Gods toll booth.
May 27 — Eastside Road — Domestic assault reported. The suspect fled prior to the deputy’s arrival.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 24 — Lingren Road and Ehrck Hill Drive, Odell — Criminal mischief reported.
May 28 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 23 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Deputy responded to a report of a two vehicle, blocking crash on Highway 35 near Van Horn Drive in Pine Grove. One driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .07 percent. He was cited and released to friends.
May 29 — Stadelman Drive, 3200 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a complaint.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
May 29 — Highway 35 at milepost 93 — Vehicle towed following a traffic stop. The driver was cited for violation driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 3 — Wy’east Road, 2800 block — Odell resident contacted regarding a probation violation.
Sex offenses:
June 2 — Hood River — Possible sexual assault to a minor reported in another state.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 27 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Commercial burglary investigated.
May 27 — Eastside Road, 2100 block — Stolen immigration work permit reported.
May 29 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Theft of a vehicle reported.
May 29 — Tamanawas Falls, Parkdale — Car prowl reported.
May 30 — Highway 35, 6600 block, Parkdale — Possible stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
May 26 — Government Island, Cascade Locks — Possible pipe bomb reported.
May 26 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 27 — Parkdale — Lost gun reported.
May 27 — Cathern Road, 3400 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile returned the following day.
May 30 — Neal Creek Road, 3800 block — Civil dispute reported.
