Hood River Police
June 1-13
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Altercation reported. A firearm was taken and stored at the police department for safekeeping.
June 3 — Eugene Street — Possible harassment reported.
June 7 — E. Marina Drive — Texas male reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend had threatened to lynch him.
June 11 — Sieverkropp Drive — A Hood River male was arrested for domestic assault.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, giving false information to a police officer, theft II, and a failure to appear for theft III warrant out of Clackamas County. A female was additionally cited for possession of heroin.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass after returning to a business he from which he had previously been trespassed.
June 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hood River transient cited for criminal trespass after entering properties he was prohibited from entering.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and assault on a public safety officer. He refused to provide two breath samples and a warrant for his blood was requested and obtained. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 10 — I-84 at exit 62 — A Benton City, Wash., male cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and reckless endangering. In the same incident, a female resident of Benton City was cited and released on the charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
June 12 — Hood River — A Philomath, Ore., resident was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 9 — Stella Lane, 1500 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 8 — State Street, 700 block — Hit and run reported.
June 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash. A female driver was taken to the emergency room in regards to injuries sustained from shattered glass.
June 12 — Hood River — Officers took a report of a non-injury traffic crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 9 — I-84 at exit 63 — A Goldendale resident was issued a criminal citation for violation of a release agreement. In the same incident, a resident of The Dalles was cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 3 — Third Street, 1000 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
June 5 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Shoplifting reported.
June 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officers responded to a report of a male shoplifting inside a store. The male exited the store and was confronted by loss prevention staff. The male pointed a firearm at staff and fled on foot. The male was detained and arrested a few seconds later and lodged at NORCOR.
June 8 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Theft of gasoline reported. The suspect was located by Oregon State Police and given a criminal citation for theft III.
Other:
June 7 — Cascade Avenue, 1300 block — Abandoned firearm seized.
June 8 — Hull Street — Welfare check initiated.
June 10 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — Transient male cited for public indecency/urination in public.
Hood River County Sheriff
June 4-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 14 — Hutson Road — Domestic complaint reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 4 — Rebecca Avenue, 1800 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 6 — Dee Highway and Alexander Drive, Parkdale — Two-car motor vehicle crash reported. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.
June 7 — Eastside Road — Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just north of Glass Drive. The vehicle was reported to have been stolen from the 1200 block of June Street.
June 11 — Highway 281, 2300 block — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
June 14 — Sherwood Campground, Parkdale — Parkdale resident cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended. He was cited and released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 12 — Parkdale — Hood River resident arrested for three counts of violation of a restraining order.
June 12 — Cherry Drive, 3300 block — Deputy assisted in the arrest of a wanted subject.
June 12 — Hood River — Male arrested for two counts of restraining order violation, criminal mischief II and attempted criminal mischief I.
Sex offenses:
June 8 — Hood River — Deputies received information regarding a male possibly having an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female (sex crime, other).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 4 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Burglary reported.
June 12 — Highway 35, 6600 block, Parkdale — Deputy assisted the Stayton Police Department on a stolen vehicle report.
Other:
June 4 — Cannon Drive, 1000 block — Runaway juvenile reported. He was located the following day.
June 6 — Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated a missing person reported to be on the Pacific Crest Trail. The investigation determined the hiker was not in Hood River County.
June 13 — Canyon Road, Odell — Deputies responded to a complaint of illegal dumping just south of Sylvester drive. The individual was cited and released for offensive littering.
Bingen-White Salmon Police
June 1-7
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 1 — White Salmon — Drug paraphernalia found.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 1 — Bingen — Subject advised the skate park is closed (trespass).
June 2 — White Salmon — Criminal mischief reported. A tire was damaged.
June 4 — Bingen — Criminal mischief reported. A vehicle was damaged.
June 5 — Bingen — Subjects warned and told to leave a property (trespass).
June 5 — Bingen — Damaged vehicle window reported (criminal mischief).
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 1 — White Salmon — Two vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle collision reported.
June 2 — White Salmon — Abandoned vehicle towed.
June 4 — White Salmon — Speeding vehicles reported. Extra patrol requested.
June 4 — Bingen — A parked vehicle was moved.
June 5 — Bingen — Attempt to overtake a speeding vehicle reported.
June 6 — White Salmon — Traffic hazard reported. A manhole cover was replaced.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 7 — White Salmon — An adult male was arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 3 — White Salmon — Police assisted another agency with a burglary in progress call.
June 4 — White Salmon — Shoplifting reported.
June 6 — White Salmon — Car prowl reported.
Other:
June 3 — White Salmon — Cougar sighting documented.
June 4 — Bingen — Dog impounded.
June 5 — Bingen — An intoxicated male was given a courtesy ride.
June 7 — White Salmon — Animal problem reported. A dog was running at large and its owner warned.
The Dalles City Police
June 5-11
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 5 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported.
June 5 — Mt. Hood Street — Domestic dispute reported.
June 5 — E. Fourth Street — Disturbance reported.
June 5 — W. Perkins — Domestic dispute reported.
June 5 — W. 10th — Disturbance reported. Male advised about disorderly conduct.
June 5 — E. 12th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 6 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported. Male trespassed.
June 6 — W. Seventh — Disturbance reported.
June 6 — E. 12th — Disturbance reported.
June 7 — W. 12th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 7 — Lone Pine In Lieu Site — Disturbance reported.
June 7 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
June 7 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
June 7 — E. 17th — Domestic dispute reported.
June 7 — Jefferson Street — Domestic dispute reported.
June 8 — W. Sixth — Male cited for harassment.
June 8 — W. Eighth — Harassment reported.
June 8 — Roberts, 1800 block — Disturbance reported.
June 9 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
June 9 — Union Street — Harassment reported.
June 10 — W. Eighth — Disturbance reported.
June 10 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
June 10 — Lillian Way — Female arrested for domestic harassment and assault IV, and lodged at NORCOR.
June 11 — E. Second Street — Harassment reported.
June 11 — E. 18th Street — Disturbance reported.
June 11 — W. 14th — Domestic dispute reported. Two subjects were counseled for disorderly conduct.
June 11 — W. Ninth and Bridge Street — Disturbance reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 5 — W. Sixth, 3100 block — Two males were cited for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
June 11 — W. 10th Street — Found marijuana reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 5 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Trespass reported.
June 5 — E. 14th Street — Male trespassed from a property.
June 5 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Trespass reported.
June 5 — W. Seventh, 2000 block — Illegal camping reported (trespass).
June 6 — E. 14th, 1000 block — Trespass reported.
June 6 — W. Second, 600 block — Male trespassed.
June 6 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II.
June 7 — E. 19th, 1300 block — Vandalism reported.
June 7 — W. Second, 400 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 7 — View Court, 1500 block — Vandalism reported.
June 7 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 7 — Creek View Lane, 500 block — Male trespassed.
June 7 — W. Third, 100 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 8 — W. Second Street, 600 block — Vandalism reported.
June 8 — Case Street, 800 block — Vandalism reported.
June 9 — Montana Street, 1800 block — Vandalism reported.
June 9 — E. Third Street, 600 block — Male trespassed.
June 10 — W. Second, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a property.
June 10 — E. 12th Street, 1100 block — Vandalism reported. Two windows were broken.
June 10 — E. Third, 600 block — Vandalism reported to a vehicle.
June 11 — Skate Park — Disorderly conduct reported.
June 11 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for criminal mischief.
June 11 — W. Seventh, 2700 block — Vandalism reported.
June 11 — Sorosis Park — A group of four was advised the park is closed (trespass).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 5 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Male lodged at NORCOR for driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 7 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 8 — W. Sixth, 1300 block — Possible driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
June 11 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Possible driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 5 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Single car motor vehicle accident reported.
June 6 — W. Sixth and Webber — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
June 7 — Pomona Street, 1000 block — Male warned for driving without registration.
June 7 — W. Sixth — Non-injury motorcycle accident reported. The motorcycle was damaged but drivable.
June 7 — W. Walnut, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.
June 9 — 10th and Shearer — Female warned for driving while suspended.
June 10 — E. 10th Street, 300 block — Vehicle cited for prohibited parking.
June 10 — Brewery Grade Road, 1600 block — Two males were cited for driving without an operator’s license and an arrest warrant. The vehicle additionally had expired plate tags.
June 10 — W. Second, 100 block — Protesters were reported to be stepping into the lane of travel when the traffic light was green.
June 10 — Dry Hollow Road at E. 13th — Vehicle cited for prohibited parking.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 5 — The Dalles — Male arrested on an out of state warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
June 6 — E. 17th — Restraining order violation reported.
June 7 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Male cited for a probation violation.
June 9 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 6 — W. 11th, 800 block — Theft II and criminal mischief III reported.
June 6 — W. 15th — Theft reported.
June 6 — E. Scenic Drive, 900 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
June 7 — W. 10th, 2900 block — Theft reported.
June 8 — W. Lee Street, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
June 8 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Burglary reported.
June 8 — W. First Street, 100 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
June 9 — Lambert Street, 1400 block — Burglary reported.
June 9 — W. Sixth, 3800 block — Car prowl reported. A report was taken for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
June 9 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Burglary reported.
June 9 — W. 10th, 500 block — Stolen cell phones reported.
June 10 — Montana Street, 1800 block — Theft of $500 reported.
June 11 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Male suspect reported to have stolen five bottles of men’s cologne valued at $208.
June 11 — E. 12th Street, 2200 block — Theft of medical marijuana reported.
June 12 — Jordan Street, 2500 block — Unauthorized entry reported. A female was subsequently trespassed from a property.
Other:
June 5-11 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 21 welfare checks.
June 5 — W. Ninth, 700 block — Two deer were reported to be in the middle of the road. They eventually moved down to the water.
June 6 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Juvenile runaway reported.
June 6 — W. Ninth — Male transported to the hospital on a director’s hold.
June 7 — W. Sixth, 3900 block — License plate reported as lost.
June 8 — W. 10th Street, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
June 8 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Female requested a medic.
June 10 — E. Scenic Drive — Dogs at large reported.
June 11 — E. 11th, 300 block — Found juvenile runaway reported.
June 11 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
June 11 — E. 16th Place, 1000 block — Cougar sighting reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
June 5-11
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 5 — Under 87 Overpass — Female arrested for possession of methamphetamine and two detainers, and lodged at NORCOR
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 5 — Rock Creek Reservoir — Male advised a campground was closed (trespass).
June 5 — S. Louisa Road, 100 block — Shots fired from what appears to be a pellet gun. Criminal mischief report taken.
June 5 — S. Mary B. Road, 300 block — Trespass reported.
June 5 — Rock Quarry at Highway 30 — Possible trespass reported.
June 6 — N.E. Fifth, 800 block, Dufur — Trespass reported.
June 8 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Trespass reported.
June 10 — Japanese Hollow Road, 3500 block — Trespass reported. Squatters were in a motor home parked at the bus turnout.
June 10 — Mosier Creek Trailhead — It was reported that several groups were on the trail, with several vehicles in the parking lot; some were illegally parked on the shoulder. The subjects all went around the “trail closed” signs and ropes and walked in (unwanted subject).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 7 — Bakeoven Market Road, 200 block — Driving under the influence of intoxicants reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
June 5 — W. 10th and Morrel — Female issued a warning for speeding and a light violation.
June 7 — I-84 at exit 85 — Vehicle stopped for exceeding the speed limit.
June 8 — First Avenue, 800 block — Hit and run reported. A female was later cited and released for misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver.
June 10 — Highway 97 at milepost 66 — Motor vehicle accident reported.
June 10 — First Avenue and Elizabeth Court — A tree fell across the road, dangling over Highway 30. The electric company was called to the scene (traffic hazard).
Theft, burglary or robbery:
June 8 — Maupin — Theft of fishing rods from a vehicle reported.
June 8 — Lambert Street, 1400 block — Car prowl reported.
June 11 — Lake Way, 100 block — Car prowl reported.
Other:
June 5-11 — Wasco County — Deputies responded to five welfare checks.
June 5 — Maupin — Deputies assisted with parade detail for the high school’s graduation.
June 7 — Fairgrounds Road, 81000 block — Downed tree and active power line discovered during routine patrol.
June 7 — Highway 216 and Reservation Road — Fire located and knocked down.
June 7 — White River Station Campground — Missing person reported and later found.
June 8 — W. 10th Street, 3800 block — Juvenile issue reported.
June 10 — Highway 197 and Tygh Ridge Road — A single cow was reported to be alongside the road (animal at large).
June 11 — Highway 197 — A subject called to report they had hit a deer; the vehicle was drivable, but the deer was still alive and needed to be dispatched due to injury.
