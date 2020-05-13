Bingen-White Salmon Police
May 4-10
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 8 — White Salmon — Male arrested for malicious mischief III (domestic violence).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 4 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disorderly patient.
May 6 — Bingen — Trespass reported. Subject warned the city park is closed.
May 10 — Bingen — Damaged tires reported (criminal mischief).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 5 — White Salmon — Fraud reported. The incident occurred in another jurisdiction. Information documented.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 6 — White Salmon — Non-injury motor vehicle accident reported.
May 6 — White Salmon — Traffic hazard reported. A tree was down and blocking the roadway. WSDOT removed the tree.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 9 — White Salmon — Stolen vehicle recovered.
Other:
May 5 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS.
May 5 — White Salmon — A business was advised they are to remain closed per the governor’s order.
May 7 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 1-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 4 — Irvine Street — Harassment reported.
May 4 — Mill Creek Road — Domestic dispute reported.
May 4 — Main Street — Assault reported. Male issued a criminal citation for assault IV.
May 7 — Japanese Hollow Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 3 — W. Second Street and Webber — Deputy found a small container containing a methamphetamine pipe and a bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine while on another call.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 1 — Sportsman Park — Trespass reported. Two large camping groups were violating the federal mandate.
May 2 — W. Pine Street, 1000 block — Vehicle window reported as broken (vandalism).
May 3 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 5 — W. 13th Street, 3700 block — Three juvenile males were trespassed from a property.
May 6 — Chenoweth Creek Road, 4100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 7 — Old Dufur Road, 3500 block — Vandalism reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 3 — Highway 197 at milepost 4 — Motorcycle crash reported.
May 4 — W. Adeline Way and W. Simonelli Road — Roadway damage reported (traffic complaint).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 4 — Washington Street, 500 block — Female taken into custody on a Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
May 7 — Salem — Male transported to NORCOR on a court order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 1 — Warm Springs — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 1 — Eightmile Road, 8200 block — Burglary reported. A building was reported to have been entered and someone had been using electricity.
May 2 — Browns Creek Road, 3300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 2 — I-84 at milepost 81 — Stolen vehicle recovered.
May 3 — W. Highway 30, 4400 block — Theft from a vehicle reported.
May 4 — E. Highway 26, 93000 block — Burglary in progress reported.
May 4 — Fivemile Road, 6200 block — Burglary reported.
May 4 — Highway 197 — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 6 — Walters Road, 77000 block — Mail theft reported.
May 7 — W. 13th and Emerson — Stolen phone reported.
Other:
May 6 — Highway 30 at Simonelli Road — Found tools reported.
May 6 — I-84 at exit 82 — Dead deer reported in the lane of travel. Deputy assisted Oregon State Police in removing the deer to the shoulder.
May 7 — E. 12th Street — Male transported to the hospital for a medical emergency.
The Dalles Police
May 1-7
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 1 — Brewery Grade — Domestic dispute reported.
May 2 — E. Knoll Drive — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
May 3 — W. Richland Court — Fight reported. Two juvenile females were assaulted by another juvenile female.
May 3 — E. 12th Street — Disturbance reported.
May 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male reported to have been yelling in a parking lot (disturbance).
May 4 — Union Street, 700 block — Fight reported; a report was taken because one of the involved subjects is on probation.
May 6 — E. 10th Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 6 — W. Sixth and Pentland — Domestic dispute reported.
May 7 — E. 11th Street — Assault reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 1 — Summit Ridge Drive, 400 block — Drug activity reported.
May 1 — Court Street, 300 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on a warrant and the charges of resisting arrest, escape III, and unlawful possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 1 — W. Third Place, 500 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 1 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Two truckers trespassed from a parking lot.
May 1 — Garrison Street, 1000 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 2 — W. First Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a property.
May 3 — W. Seventh, 3200 block — Female arrested and lodged for trespass II, harassment and disorderly conduct.
May 4 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male trespassed from a business.
May 4 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Male trespassed from a business.
May 4 — Lincoln Street, 300 block — Female cited and released for criminal mischief III.
May 6 — Pentland Street and W. Third — Disorderly conduct reported.
May 7 — Dallesport — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 1 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male cited for hit and run with damage.
May 1 — W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street — Motor vehicle accident reported between a garbage truck and two vehicles.
May 1 — I-84 at exit 85 — Wrong way driver reported.
May 6 — Pomona, 1000 block — Vehicle towed.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1300 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 1 — The Dalles — Restraining order violation reported.
May 3 — The Dalles — No contact order violation reported.
May 6 — The Dalles — Male cited and released for failure to appear II (warrant).
May 7 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for a federal probation violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 1 — E. 12th Street, 300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 1 — W. Ninth Street, 100 block — Theft of a bank card and stimulus check reported.
May 1 — Garrison Street, 1300 block — Theft reported.
May 1 — E. 12th Street, 400 block — Car prowl reported.
May 2 — Lone Pine — Stolen vehicle recovered.
May 3 — W. 12th Street, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
May 4 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Theft of a wallet from a vehicle reported.
May 6 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Theft of a phone reported.
May 6 — The Dalles Marina — Stolen kayak reported.
May 6 — W. Second Street, 1100 block — Theft of wheels reported.
May 7 — Court Street, 800 block — Male cited and released for theft II.
May 7 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Theft of bicycle reported.
May 7 — Lincoln Street, 400 block — Female arrested for burglary II, two counts of criminal mischief and resisting arrest. She was transported to the hospital for medical clearance before being lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
May 1 — The Dalles — Unattended death reported.
May 3 — Hostetler Street, 800 block — Smoke and flame reported at the back of a residence.
May 3 — E. 15th Street, 700 block — Male reported to have passed away from natural causes.
May 4 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Medical emergency reported. A male was taken to the hospital.
May 5 — E. 14th — Two juvenile males cited for curfew violations and released to their parents.
May 6 — W. Ninth Street, 1100 block — Male transported to the hospital after a welfare check was initiated.
May 6 — Pentland Street, 600 block — Male reported as missing.
May 6 — W. Second — Male taken to the hospital after a welfare check was initiated.
May 7 — W. 10th Street, 1700 block — Missing juvenile reported.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Found wallet turned in at police station. The owner was located.
May 7 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Lost wallet reported.
Hood River Police
April 26 to May 8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 5 — Oak Street — Hood River resident arrested for felony domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 1 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Unresponsive male reported in a hotel room. An officer arrived and located the male. A friend stated he had overdosed on heroin. The male was transported to the hospital. The other three occupants of the room were cited and released. One male was arrested for delivery of heroin due to a large quantity of heroin and cash located inside the room.
May 5 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Found property reported. The caller reported finding a white substance in a rental truck. The substance was found to be methamphetamine and was taken in for destruction.
May 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A doctor’s DEA number was reported to have been used without consent to obtain prescription pills (drug law violation).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
April 26 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Resident male arrested for trespass and disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 4 — I-84 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests. He was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
April 29 — Second Street, 200 block — Identity theft reported.
May 4 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Theft I and identity theft reported.
May 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Bank fraud charges reported (forgery).
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 27 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Traffic crash reported. One of the drivers was pulled over by Washington law enforcement. A Hood River officer also responded. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and taken to the Klickitat County jail.
April 28 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested, cited and released on the charge of criminally driving while suspended. In the same incident, a resident of Fairview, Ore., was arrested, cited and released for felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
April 29 — Hood River — Mosier resident arrested, cited and released for driving while criminally suspended. In the same incident, a Washington resident was arrested, cited and released on the charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of forgery II, three counts of mail theft and two counts of identity theft.
April 30 — 12th Street, 400 block — Hit and run reported, in which a stationary vehicle was struck overnight.
May 5 — 21st Street, 1000 block — Hit and run with vehicle damage reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 8 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Transient male arrested and cited with an outstanding warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported. Tow lights valued at more than $48 were stolen.
May 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Washington resident reported her wallet was stolen out of her purse while shopping at grocery store.
May 4 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft from a grocery store reported. A male walked out with a case and a half of beer without making any attempt to pay for it.
May 4 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Package reported as stolen from a front door.
May 6 — May Street, 2400 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
May 3 — Young Lane — Male placed on a police officer mental hold.
