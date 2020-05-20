Hood River County Sheriff
April 28 to May 11
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 5 — Oak Street — Deputy assisted Hood River City Police with a domestic disturbance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 6 — Hood River — Criminal mischief reported from an Odell resident.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 2 — S.E. Windsong Drive, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Identity theft and theft II reported.
May 4 — Tucker Road, 1700 block — Identity theft reported. Several accounts were attempted to be opened in the victim’s name without their consent.
May 6 — Odell Highway, 2600 block — Identity theft reported.
May 8 — Lingren Road, 3200 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 2 — Dethman Ridge Drive, 3400 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 3 — Homestead Drive — Portland male cited on three Hood River warrants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 28 — I-84 at milepost 66 — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police on a theft investigation.
May 7 — S.E. Windsong Drive, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported. Medication was stolen from inside a vehicle.
Other:
April 29 — N.E. Riverview Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Found bike reported.
April 30 — Bell Court, 3400 block — Dog lodged at the animal shelter after a complaint was reported.
May 1 — Chamberlin Drive, 4300 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 2 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded on a welfare check.
May 7 — Pheasant Drive, 3900 block — Found property reported.
May 9 — Parkdale — A routine traffic stop was conducted on Highway 35 near Miller Road. The driver was reported as a missing person out of Portland.
Hood River Police
May 10-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 11 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for assault V, menacing, failure to preform the duties of a driver and reckless driving. He was also cited for open container.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 10 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests. BAC registered .17. He was cited and released to relatives.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 11 — Montello Avenue, 1700 block — Fraud reported. A female sent money for a rental which wasn’t for rent.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 11 — 10th Street, 800 block — Welfare check requested on a local female. Contact was made and she disclosed she is on probation and is not allowed to consume alcohol. The female advised she had been consuming. Her probation officer was contacted.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 10 — Prospect Avenue, 400 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.
May 11 — Second Street, 200 block — Theft reported.
May 15 — Montello Avenue, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 16 — Second Street — Theft reported. A subject was depositing checks from their employer into their personal bank account.
Other:
May 20 — Freedom Loop, 1600 block — Report taken of an ongoing issue in which juveniles have been reported lighting aerial fireworks.
May 13 — Max’s Place, 400 block — Ongoing criminal matter reported.
May 13 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Abandoned bike reported.
May 13 — June Street, 700 block — Information taken on a juvenile who had not returned from a walk.
May 15 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Officer contact requested.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 12-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — Dufur — Threatening phone call reported.
May 14 — Highway 216 — Telephonic harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Huskey Road and Elder Road — Trespass reported.
May 13 — Sevenmile Hill Road, 6300 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — FIvemile Road, 3700 block — Vandalism reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 14 — Reservation Road, 52000 block, Maupin — Fraud reported. It was reported that a cell phone account was open in the victim’s name. The victim was unable to close the account until filing a police report.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 12 — W. Highway 30, 5700 block — A subject was reported to be driving without a license or insurance. Subject came back as misdemeanor driving while suspended.
May 13 — Third and Washington — Vehicle stopped for going the wrong way on a one-way street.
May 14 — Eightmile Road — Driver cited for failure to maintain lane after a motor vehicle accident.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 12 — Wasco County — OSP cited and released a subject on a statewide misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 14 — W. Chenowith Creek Road, 4100 block — Theft of a package reported.
Other:
May 14 — I-84 at milepost 76 — Wasco County Sheriff’s Department assisted Oregon State Police with a westbound pursuit of a suspect vehicle. Shots were fired at OSP units from the suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. 13th Street, 3600 block — Female transported to the hospital on a medical call.
The Dalles Police
May 13-14
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 13 — W. Eighth Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 14 — The Dalles — Harassment reported.
May 14 — W. Seventh Street — Assault reported. A juvenile was cited and released for four counts of Assault IV, four counts of harassment and reckless endangering. In addition, a BB gun was turned over to police.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 14 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Male cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 13 — Laughlin Street, 1300 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
May 13 — W. 10th Street, 2200 block — Trespass reported.
May 14 — W. Second Street, 100 block — Female trespassed from a property.
May 14 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 13 — E. Eighth Street, 1200 block — Bank fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 13 — Cherry Heights Road and Knob Hill Road — Officer attempted a vehicle stop for expired registration. The passenger immediately ran from the stopped vehicle into an orchard; the driver did the same.
May 14 — Terminal Avenue, 200 block — Motor vehicle accident reported. Citations were issued.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 14 — The Dalles — A male was arrested in Hood River on a warrant for failure to appear/driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 13 — W. Sixth Street, 3800 block — Stolen vehicle returned.
May 14 — E. 10th Street — Prowler reported.
Other:
May 13 — W. 12th Street, 100 block — A skunk with a trap on its head reported. Rowena Animal Rescue responded.
May 13 — Old Dufur Road, 2500 block — Littering reported.
May 13 — Bret Clodfelter Way, 3200 block — Motor vehicle assist conducted after a female requested an officer help secure straps on a travel trailer that had come loose because she wasn’t sure how to secure them.
May 14 — E. First Street, 200 block — Found ATM reported.
May 14 — The Dalles Police Department assisted Oregon State Police with the pursuit of a suspect vehicle.
May 14 — W. Scenic Drive — Firearm seized for destruction.
May 14 — W. 10th Street — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later found.
