Bingen-White Salmon police
May 11-17
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 12 — Bingen — Harassment reported.
May 15 — White Salmon — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 11 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a disorderly subject.
May 11 — Bingen — Trespass reported. A male was given a courtesy ride to another location by officers.
May 15 — White Salmon — Damaged fence reported (criminal mischief).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 11 — Bingen — Theft of money, credit cards and social security cards reported; a suspect was located.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 16 — White Salmon — Male arrested on a warrant, driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving while suspended, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.
Other:
May 14 — White Salmon — Information given to code compliance.
May 14 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a custodial civil issue.
May 15 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a medical call.
May 15 — White Salmon — Officers assisted with a suicidal subject.
May 16 — Bingen — Officers assisted on a medical call.
May 17 — White Salmon — Officers were called on an agency assist, which was canceled prior to arrival because the subject was in custody.
The Dalles Police
May 15-22
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 15 — W. Seventh — Domestic dispute reported.
May 15 — W. Sixth Street — Disturbance reported.
May 15 — W. Pomona Street — Disturbance reported.
May 15 — W. 10th Street — Male arrested on two counts of menacing and lodged at NORCOR.
May 16 — W. Second Street — Disturbance reported.
May 16 — Old Dufur Road — Disturbance reported. A male was additionally trespassed from a property.
May 16 — W. 10th Street, 2100 block — Fight reported. During an interview with a male and female, an officer noticed a methamphetamine pipe laying on a couch. Each was cited and released, and the pipe taken as evidence.
May 17 — W. 10th Street, 300 block — Disturbance reported.
May 17 — The Dalles — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 18 — W. 10th Street — Possible assault on a juvenile reported.
May 18 — W. Cascade Court — Disturbance reported.
May 18 — W. Seventh Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
May 20 — E. Eighth Street — Fight reported.
May 20 — Lewis Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 20 — Old Dufur Road — Disturbance reported.
May 20 — E. 13th — Disturbance reported.
May 20 — E. 12th — Male lodged at NORCOR for menacing, trespass, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
May 21 — W. Sixth Street, 100 block — Fight reported.
May 21 — Old Dufur Road — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 17 — Bret Clodfelter Way — Domestic dispute reported. A male was subsequently cited for possession of methamphetamine.
May 20 — E. 11th Street, 600 block — Drug paraphernalia found in an alley.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Female trespassed from a business.
May 15 — Hostetler Underpass — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.
May 15 — E. Second Street, 300 block — Male trespassed from a business.
May 16 — W. First Street, 200 block — Juvenile male reported for trespass.
May 17 — Thompson Track — Vandalism reported.
May 18 — E. Fourth Street, 300 block — Vandalism reported.
May 18 — E. Third Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported. A male attempted to open a bank account using false information.
May 20 — W. Second Street, 600 block — Vandalism reported.
May 20 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Two males warned for disorderly conduct.
May 20 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Male cited for criminal trespass II and released to his mother.
May 20 — W. 10th Street, 100 block — Juvenile cited and released to a parent for trespassing and curfew.
May 21 — E. Ninth, 1200 block — Vandalism reported.
May 21 — Washington Street, 400 block — Mattresses and garbage were dumped by an unknown person.
May 21 — E. Second Street — A female was trespassed from a property and another warned for telephonic harassment.
May 21 — E. 15th Street — Male arrested for criminal trespass and a probation violation. He was cited and released.
May 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Male, who had been trespassed from a business, came back to the store.
May 21 — W. Sixth Street, 1400 block — Male trespassed.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 15 — W. 10th Street — Subject apprehended for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
May 16 — W. Pomona Street, 1000 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .16 percent. He was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Minor motor vehicle accident reported.
May 18 — W. Seventh Street, 2800 block — Hit and run reported. Damage to a front passenger side reported.
May 21 — E. 10th Street, 2000 block — Hit and run with damage to a vehicle reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 21 — 11th and Lewis — Male arrested on an out of county warrant and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 15 — F Street, 900 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
May 15 — E. Second Street, 3000 block — Theft II reported.
May 15 — Mt. Hood Street, 1600 block — Stolen package reported.
May 15 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Attempted burglary reported.
May 16 — W. Sixth Street, 3500 block — Theft of an extension cord reported. This is the third time this has happened.
May 16 — Klindt Drive, 3700 block — New generator reported stolen from a motor home.
May 16 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Male reported to be loading items into a van. The male was at the business the day before doing the same thing, but denied it. The male was trespassed from the property, including parking lot.
May 16 — W. Eighth Street, 1200 block — Theft III reported.
May 17 — E. Ninth Street, 1200 block — Theft reported.
May 17 — E. 19th Street, 1700 block — Stolen rear license plate reported.
May 18 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Cold shoplifting reported. Items were valued at $199.99.
May 21 — 16th and G Street — Male cited and released for theft III and criminal trespass I.
May 21 — W. Third Street, 300 block — Theft of $80 from a wallet reported.
May 21 — W. Seventh Street, 3000 block — Three tents were reported as stolen out of a trailer used for storage.
May 21 — Mt. Hood Street, 500 block — Male was caught shoplifting at a business. The reporting party was able to recover the stolen items. The male was arrested for criminal trespass I and theft II and lodged at NORCOR.
May 22 — E. 17th Street, 1700 block — Car prowl reported. Male arrested for burglary I, criminal mischief II and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
May 15 — W. Ninth — Male transported to the hospital on a mental health hold.
May 16 — E. Second and Union — Juvenile male cited for curfew violation and released to his father.
May 16 — W. 10th Street — Juvenile brought to the hospital after reporting suicidal thoughts.
May 20 — W. Seventh Street — Runaway juvenile reported from the Hood River Police Department.
May 20 — Court Street, 300 block — Female requested medics. She was transported to the hospital.
May 21 — W. Fourth Street — Unattended death reported.
May 21 — E. Ninth Street — Runaway juvenile reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
May 15-22
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 15 — W. Irvine Street — Male lodged at NORCOR for domestic assault IV.
May 15 — Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
May 15 — W. 10th — Harassment reported.
May 15 — W. 10th Street — Deputies assisted OSP in detaining a subject reported to be making threats against others.
May 15 — W. Pomona — Disturbance reported.
May 16 — S. Sevenmile Road — Harassment reported.
May 16 — Fifth Street — Domestic dispute reported.
May 16 — W. Chenowith Creek Road — Disturbance reported.
May 17 — E. Highway 216 — Harassment reported.
May 17 — S. Lakewood Road — Harassment reported.
May 18 — Washington Street — Harassment reported.
May 21 — Highway 216 — Disturbance reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 16 — Lower Deschutes, Maupin — Trespass reported.
May 18 — S. Sevenmile High Road, 2500 block — Female trespassed from a property.
May 18 — Celilo Park — Trespass reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 19 — Highway 216, 77000 block — Fraud reported. A cell phone account was set up in the victim’s name that she did not authorize.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 17 — The Dalles — Subject clocked at driving 87 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The driver said he thought he was going 78 mph in a marked 70 mph zone. He was cited for speeding.
May 16 — Highway 30 — Hit and run reported. A guardrail was heavily damaged. A vehicle was later located, hazard lights on and unoccupied. The vehicle was towed. The male driver was issued citations for failure to perform the duties of a driver and VBR on May 17.
May 17 — Dell Road, 7100 block — Helicopter reported to have landed with visible smoke showing. Pilot reported engine failure and declined medical. No damage to the helicopter or property reported.
May 17 — Rattler Ridge — Motor vehicle accident reported. OSP handled the call. The vehicle was towed.
May 19 — W. Seventh Street, 3100 block — Motor vehicle accident reported.
May 20 — Mosier — Motor vehicle accident reported. A concrete barrier was hit and possibly damaged.
May 21 — Highway 197 at milepost 5 — Truck and trailer towed for blocking a lane of travel.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 17 — Washington Street, 500 block — Multnomah County Sheriff deputy lodged a Wasco County male at Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant.
May 19 — Washington Street, 500 block — Wasco County subject arrested and lodged in Multnomah County on a warrant.
May 19 — Washington Street, 500 block — Portland Police arrested a Wasco County male on a probation warrant. The male was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 16 — Highway 216, 76000 block, Maupin — Stolen package reported.
May 16 — W. Sixth Street, 2600 block — Male admitted to stealing pots with plants and potting soil from a business. He was trespassed from the property.
May 18 — Deschutes River Park — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later located.
Other:
May 16 — E. Second — Injured deer reported on the side of the road. The deer was dispatched.
May 16 — Mill Creek Road, 3200 block — A deer was reported to have been hit and becoming a traffic hazard. It was later dispatched.
May 21 — Tyler Lane, 3400 block — Several head of cattle reported on a property. It was unknown where the cattle came from or who they belonged to. The cattle were causing damage.
Hood River Police
May 17-24
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 20 — Hood River — Stalking complaint reported.
May 22 — Avalon Drive — Officers dispatched to a domestic assault incident.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and theft III.
May 19 — I-84 at exit 64 — Bingen resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
May 20 — Hood River — Gresham resident arrested, cited and released on the felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
May 20 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation. The female driver was detained as a fugitive from another state. The male passenger was seen trying to conceal items in the vehicle. The male was detained and 5.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a digital scale and almost 10 grams of heroin were located. The male and female were both lodged at NORCOR, the female for the outstanding felony warrant and the male for drug possession and distribution charges.
May 21 — I-84 at exit 62 — Battle Ground resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin. In the same incident, a Vancouver resident as arrested, cited and released for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2800 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 18 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Washington State male stopped for a traffic violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The male later provided a breath sample that was more than twice the legal limit.
May 24 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered twice the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 21 — Hood River — Gresham resident arrested, cited and released on 12 counts of identity theft, 12 counts of mail theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a resident of Portland was arrested, cited and released on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. In addition, the Portland resident was issued two separate criminal citations to appear on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Washington County and two outstanding arrest warrants out of Clackamas County.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 17 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported at the intersection of Button Bridge and E. Marina.
May 18 — I-84 at exit 64 — A motor vehicle was impounded to do the operator having suspended driving privileges through the state of Oregon. The vehicle was also uninsured and a licensed and insured driver was unavailable.
May 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hit and run reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
May 18 — 12th Street, 800 block — Male cited for a criminal trespass II warrant out of Multnomah County.
May 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
May 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for theft I. Later in the day, the male returned to the business, broke inside and tole more items.
May 23 — Eugene Street — Male arrested for burglary I, criminal trespass I, assault IV and criminal mischief.
Other:
May 17 — June Street, 700 block — Runaway juvenile reported. The juvenile was later found and returned to their guardian.
May 22 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — It was requested that an officer make contact with the parents of a 17-year-old juvenile, who went into work but never came home. The juvenile was entered as a runaway. Several hours later, the juvenile was located safe near Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.