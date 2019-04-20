All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
April 8 — Industrial Street, 400 block — Burglary reported at a construction site.
April 12 — State Street, 300 block —Theft III reported. The reported stolen item was a front license plate to a motor vehicle.
April 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Theft III reported. Items stolen were two inflatable rafts, which were valued at $500 each.
Other:
April 7 — Heritage Loop — Officers responded to a report of a possible overdose. The subject was later transported to the hospital by ambulance.
April 8 — Second Street, 200 block — A key was turned in at the police department that had been found near the library.
April 8 — Hood River — Male placed in a mental hold after stating he wanted to end his life.
April 9 — Second Street, 100 block — Officer contacted by a local business, where a wallet had been found. The wallet held a Washington driver’s license. The male had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was not located. The wallet was placed into safekeeping.
April 11 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Unattended death reported.
