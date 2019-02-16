All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 3 — Sieverkropp Drive — Female arrested and charged with felony domestic assault IV.
Feb. 7 — Fourth Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 6 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer noticed a male and female behind a local business in the middle of the night. The male drove off, leaving the female behind. The officer caught up with the male driver in a supermarket parking lot.
In plain view, the officer could see a used syringe on the floorboard of the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the officer located a variety of stolen merchandise, methamphetamine pipe, a loaded syringe with methamphetamine, and a baggie of methamphetamine. Both the male and female were taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 3 — Portway Avenue, 700 block — Officer took a report of a hole that was drilled into the bottom of a fuel tank. The fuel was drained from the vehicle (criminal mischief).
Feb. 8 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Washington female arrested for disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 5 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine after he failed field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Feb. 7 — Sherman Avenue, 300 block — Vehicle towed for blocking a private driveway.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 4 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer observed a male driving a vehicle west on Cascade. The male exited the vehicle in a business parking lot.
The officer ran the registered owner of the vehicle and was advised he was misdemeanor suspended for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The officer made contact with the male and confirmed he was the registered owner. The male was cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Feb. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Officer took report of an unlocked motor home being entered, with several items taken from the inside in the last several weeks.
Feb. 8 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Feb. 9 — Ninth and State — Officer responded to a report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash reported, involving a vehicle that slid in the snow and struck a power pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Non-injury, single vehicle traffic rash reported. The vehicle slid off the roadway due to snowy conditions and struck a stop sign.
Feb. 9 — Portway Avenue, 400 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block— Transient male arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant.
Feb. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Officer responded to a local restaurant and bar for a subject that refused to leave. Officer made contact with the two males across the street.
One had an outstanding statewide felony warrant and was lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 6 — Woods Court, 1600 block — Male arrested for felon in possession ammunition and an outstanding warrant for telephonic harassment.
Feb. 8 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Female arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 9 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Alleged NORCOR release agreement violation reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of merchandise exceeding $887 reported.
Feb. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Theft of a wallet reported.
Feb. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for theft II.
Other:
Feb. 5 — E. Sherman Avenue, 200 block — Offices dispatched on a report of an unconscious female near the stairs.
After the investigation, it was determined the female slipped at the top of the stairs due to weather.
Feb. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer located a missing person from California.
