Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 11 — Hull Street — Officer dispatched to a residence regarding a custody issue.
The female was ultimately arrested due to a domestic assault situation between her and her fiancé.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 10 — Exit 62 and Cascade Avenue — During a snowstorm, a crash with injury involving two vehicles occurred.
Feb. 11 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 12 — Second Street and Cascade Avenue — An abandoned vehicle was towed. The vehicle was left unlocked and in the intersection.
