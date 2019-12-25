All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 15 — I-84 at exit 62 — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and providing false information regarding liability insurance.
Dec. 16 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Female arrested for unlawful delivery of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 15 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Dec. 17 — Hood River — Non-resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of hydrocodone. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Dec. 17 — I-84 at exit 64 — A female resident of The Dalles was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. The female provided two breath samples, showing her to be over the legal limit. She was cited and released.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 16 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Fraud reported. A male resident advised his bank account number was used in an attempt to transfer funds from his account.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 16 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — Hit and run on a parked vehicle reported.
Dec. 17 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a minor motor vehicle crash in downtown Hood River.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 17 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Hood River male arrested on a hit and run warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 17 — Avalon Court, 1700 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
Dec. 16 — Heritage Loop, 1700 block — Officers responded to a report of a CPR in progress on a 34-year-old male. Despite all efforts, the male could not be revived.
