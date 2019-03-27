All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 19 — Sieverkropp — Male arrested for domestic assault after he was reported to have grabbed his girlfriend by the throat in an argument. He was lodged at NORCOR.
March 20 — 12th Street — Assault IV reported. Officer attempted to contact the suspect four times. Due to statements from a witness, the officer believed the suspect was at his residence at least one of the four times the officer attempted to contact him.
March 20 — 12th Street — Male arrested for harassment after he sat next to an elderly female and started touching her knee.
March 23 — Cascade Avenue — Officer made contact with a male and a female regarding an altercation. The male was extremely intoxicated and uncooperative. The female and another male stated the intoxicated male was trying to pick fights and hit the female with a punch. The female knocked the intoxicated male to the ground and waited for police arrival.The intoxicated male was previously trespassed from being on the property.
He was taken into custody for domestic assault IV, criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and harassment. The male was taken to the ER and released with a mandatory court date.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
March 20 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Several people were contacted inside a vehicle. Two of the three were later cited for minor in possession of marijuana, and the driver was cited for violation driving while suspended and carrying a concealed weapon.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 18 — May Street, 900 block — Officers were dispatched to a report of a male having mental issues. The male had jumped out of a vehicle and was highly intoxicated.
The male was located on Pine Street and physically tried to force his way into a residence. The male assaulted two officers as he was taken into custody. He was transported to the hospital, where he was evaluated and cleared. He was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of two counts of assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and a probation violation.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 17 — E. Marina Way — Traffic stop conducted for a violation. The female driver was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released.
March 22 — Hood River— Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 22 — Hood River — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Marcy 17 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — An Ovando, Mont., resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of attempting to elude in a vehicle, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
March 20 — I-84 at milepost 62.5 — A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle. An unknown substance was located in the center console. The substance was lodged for destruction.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 17 — Oak Street, 1500 block — Traffic stop conducted for a violation. The female driver had a statewide warrant for her arrest. She was lodged at NORCOR.
March 20 — 12th Street — Violation of a release agreement reported.
March 21 — Oak Street — Male arrested for violating a restraining order issued through the court.
The male was lodged at NORCOR regarding the incident.
March 21 — State Street, 500 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County for three counts of contempt of court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 20 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a report of a theft (shoplifting) in which a female suspect from Washington attempted to push store employees to leave. She was issued a theft III citation.
March 21 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Vehicle recovered that had been reported as stolen from the Portland Police Bureau.
Other:
March 18 — Eighth Street, 1900 block — Unattended death reported.
March 18 — Cascade Avenue — Officers were asked to check on children who appeared to be unattended in their home.
March 18 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer responded to a report regarding two very young children in the street unsupervised.
Residents were able to grab both of the children and keep them from running out into the street. The mother of the children were located at her residence.
March 19 — Sieverkropp — Officer conducted a welfare check in regards to a possible child abuse that was later cleared.
