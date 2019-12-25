All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 4 — S.E. Katani Lane, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 7 — Eastside Road near Wells Drive — Non-injury single vehicle crash reported.
Dec. 9 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4600 block — Deputy investigated a single car, rollover crash with injury.
Dec. 11 — Cooper Spur Road near Culbertson Drive, Parkdale — Two-car, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Dec. 11 — State Street, 300 block — Hit and run that occurred on Nunamaker Road reported.
Dec. 12 — Highway 35, 5400 block, Parkdale — Cold hit and run reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 5 — Fairview Drive, 3800 block — Theft of propane from a travel trailer reported.
