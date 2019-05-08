All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 2 — May Street — Two juvenile males cited and released for assault IV.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River resident cited for trespassing at an apartment complex.

May 3 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Female cited and released for disorderly conduct.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 28 — Cascade Avenue — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of marijuana.

April 30 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — A The Dalles resident was arrested and lodged on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and obstruction. BAC registered two times the legal limit.

May 1 — Hood River — Underwood resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

May 4 — C Street near 13th — Officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

May 2 — Hood River — Bend resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 30 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Two car vehicle crash reported. A male driver was cited for not having a license.