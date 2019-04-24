All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 14 — Hood River — Vehicle stopped for failing to maintain its lane of travel. Through the course of the traffic stop, all occupants were extremely nervous and sweating. The male driver did not have identification and exited the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle gave consent to search its contents. A female passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and, after a short pursuit, was apprehended. The female provided false information and had an outstanding warrant. Methamphetamine and heroin were located inside the vehicle, and all three males were taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine. One male was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

April 19 — I-84 at exit 62 — Cascade Locks resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

April 17 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Hood River resident reported an individual trespassed on to their property and allegedly damaged a vehicle.

April 19 — State Street — Criminal mischief reported in which the toilet at the Third and State streets bathroom was damaged.

April 19 — Sherman Avenue, 1200 block — Non-resident male arrested for disorderly conduct II and offensive littering.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 17 — I-84 at exit 62 — A The Dalles resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. During the performance of field sobriety test, signs of impairment were exhibited.

April 19 — State Street bridge — Battle Ground resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited and released for two counts of theft III and identity theft.

April 17 — Wasco Avenue, 1000 block — Identity theft reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 14 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed due to no liability insurance. The vehicle was also parked illegally in a handicap parking space.

April 15 — Hood River — A Washington female reported that it appeared her vehicle had been shot. After reviewing images, the Sheriff’s Office determined it was not likely her vehicle was shot, but that it was damaged by other means.

April 17 — Eighth Street — A hit and run was reported to have occurred near Oak Street.

April 18 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash near the intersection of 13th and Belmont. Officer requested emergency medical services to look at one of the drivers involved. She ultimately signed a refusal waiver.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 15 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.

April 17 — Hood River — Oregon female arrested for violating a no-contact order and a Jackson County warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

April 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male reported to have pushed a flat screen TV out of a store without paying.

Sex offenses:

April 15 — Hood River — Sex abuse involving a minor reported.

Other:

April 18 — Pacific Avenue, 700 block — Male cited and released for child neglect II.