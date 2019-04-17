All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.



Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 8 — Belmont Avenue — Hood River male arrested for domestic assault IV.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 8 — Hood River — Female cited for minor in possession of marijuana.

April 10 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — A local hotel turned in a priority express envelope after it was discovered that the contents inside were illicit drugs.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

April 12 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Officer assisted a Hood River Sheriff’s Office deputy in locating a subject suspected of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 7 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for two violations. After noticing multiple indicators, the officer asked if the female driver would take field sobriety tests. She agreed and, after the tests, she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released after agreeing to take a breath test.

April 12 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangering. A subsequent breath test showed a result of almost three times the legal limit.

April 13 — Hood River — Gresham resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. A subsequent breath sample revealed a BAC of almost twice the legal limit.

April 13 — Hood River — Female stopped for a traffic violation. She was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

April 9 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Counterfeit currency reported (forgery I).

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 9 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run involving a City of Hood River light pole and a semi-truck reported.

April 8 — Hood River — Non-injury, partially blocking motor vehicle crash reported.

April 8 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Motor vehicle crash in a parking lot reported.

April 12 — Westcliff Drive, 3800 block — Troutdale resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR for driving while criminally suspended.

April 13 — Hood River — Non-injury traffic crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian on a pedal mountain bike reported. The pedestrian refused medical attention.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

April 7 — Hood River — Female arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Skamania County.

April 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Irrigon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation warrant out of Umatilla County.

April 11 — State Street, 300 block — Officer took report of a female who had been ordered by the court not to drive; she had driven to her court date.