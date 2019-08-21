All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 12 — Lincoln Street — Harassment reported.
Aug. 13 — Belmont Avenue — Officer responded to a residence regarding a fight between a male and female. The male fled the scene and the female stated nothing happened. Two bystanders saw the male put his hands on the female before he left.
Aug. 15 — Cascade Avenue — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 16 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Kennewick resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of a schedule III and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 17 — E. Sherman Avenue, 200 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass from a local residence. This was in result of the homeowner returning home and discovering the unknown male inside the residence.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 11 — Hood River — Hood River male stopped for a traffic violation. During further investigation, the male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Aug. 11 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered over the legal limit.
Aug. 14 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 16 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 18 — Hood River — Virginia male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 11 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Non-injury, non-blocking traffic crash reported on Pacific Avenue and Ninth Street.
Aug. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 15 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Oak and First. Injuries were reported.
Aug. 15 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Single car, non-injury crash reported.
Aug. 16 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 15 — I-84 at exit 64 — Goldendale resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding statewide felony warrant out of Wasco County.
Aug. 16 — Oak Street, 1600 block — Hood River male arrested for an out of county felony warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.
Aug. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen vehicle reported from Oak and Cascade. It was recovered in the Walmart parking lot.
Aug. 14 — Portway Avenue — Hood River resident reported theft of several items from a motor vehicle.
Aug. 16 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Stolen wallet reported.
Other:
Aug. 11 — Solar Lane — Hood River male reported his ex-partner was not following the parent plan set by the courts.
