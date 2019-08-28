All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 19 — Prospect Avenue — Officer dispatched to a domestic assault between a father and son.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 18 — Hood River — Officer took a report of two windows that were broken out at a local business. The officer followed the trail of blood to a residence and located a male with cuts on his arm. The male was cited and released for criminal mischief.
Aug. 20 — May Street, 1600 block — Criminal mischief citations issued to two subjects for breaking each other’s phones during an argument.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 18 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 19 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — A vehicle was reported to be driving in a reckless manner in a local parking lot. The driver and the vehicle were located and the driver admitted to be driving in the reported manner. The driver was cited and released for reckless driving and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Aug. 20 — May Street and 12th Street — Non-injury, blocking motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A California male was arrested for theft after attempting to flee and resisting arrest. Through further investigation, it was discovered the male was also in violation of a restraining order.
Aug. 19 — Fifth Street — Officer took a call regarding a restraining order violation that had occurred within the last week.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 18 — Industrial Street, 500 block — Officer responded to a call of a vehicle being broken into and various items being taken.
Aug. 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer responded to a report of shoplifting. Contact was made with the female suspect. The female was arrested for theft II and possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 19 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported (shoplifting).
Other:
Aug. 20 — Hood River — Officer took a report of drugs and drug paraphernalia being donated at a local thrift store drop off center.
Aug. 20 — B Street, 1700 block — Hood River resident cited for advertising a short term rental property without a license.
