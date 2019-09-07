All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 25 — Riverside Drive — Washington resident arrested for assault IV, menacing, disorderly conduct II, reckless driving, criminal mischief I and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Aug. 28 — 12th Street — Officer took an informational report on a cold domestic at the hospital.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 29 — N. First Street, 100 block — A fraudulent $100 note was seized, which had been used inside a local business.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 25 — Hood River — Oregon male arrested for felony driving while suspended.
Aug. 27 — 13th and B Street — Officer responded to a non-injury, non-blocking motor vehicle crash.
Aug. 27 — Portway Avenue, 700 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 27 — Second Street Overpass — Officer took a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a motor vehicle. A 27-year-old female was treated for minor injuries.
Aug. 29 — 13th Street near State Street — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Aug. 29 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident reported a hit and run.
Aug. 30 — Hood River — An illegally parked vehicle was towed for being a traffic safety hazard.
Aug. 30 — 13th and May — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 28 — State Street, 400 block — Male arrested for an outstanding nationwide warrant and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 29 — W. Cascade — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Gladstone Municipal Court.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported. Two females were reported to have walked out of a grocery store with about $400 worth of food.
Aug. 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited and released for theft III.
Aug. 31 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A theft, which had occurred Aug. 29, was reported.
Other:
Aug. 25 — Hood River — Officer responded to a call regarding a suicidal female who had inflicted several wounds to her forearm.
Aug. 27 — Brookside Drive — Unattended death of an elderly female reported. She was believed to have died from natural causes.
