All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 21 — Belmont Avenue — Domestic assault reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 23 — I-84 at exit 63 — Vancouver resident criminally cited and released on the charge of unlawful possession of molly/ecstasy.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 24 — Second Street, 100 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 23 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 24 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered at almost three times the legal limit.
Aug. 24 — Hood River — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 23 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Counterfeit $20 reported at a local business.
Aug. 23 — 27th Street, 900 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 21 — Belmont Avenue near 13 Street — Officer responded to a traffic crash with injuries reported. A female was transported to the hospital for a compliant of back pain.
Aug. 23 — Second Street, 100 block — An unattended vehicle rolled into two other unattended vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 22 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — The Dalles female arrested for a parole violation and criminal trespass.
Aug. 23 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR
Aug. 23 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Portland resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding statewide misdemeanor arrest warrant issued out of Multnomah County. In the same incident, another Portland-area resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding post prison supervision felony warrant out of Multnomah County.
Other:
Aug. 21 — Oak Street, 400 block — Lost cell phone reported.
Aug. 22 — 12th Street, 1200 block — A Washington male reported the loss or theft of a handgun. The gun was reportedly seen two weeks prior.
Aug. 23 — Columbia Street, 500 block — Lost or mislaid driver’s license reported.
