All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 4 — Hood River — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with obliterated marks, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, giving false information regarding liability insurance and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Officer responded to an alarm at a local gas station. After arriving, the officer observed a car parked in an unusual location. The officer contacted the passenger and later arrested the male after he dropped a methamphetamine pipe on the floorboard. He was lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 1 — Nichols Parkway — A non-resident male was arrested for harassment, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver and misuse of 911. Upon given the opportunity, he refused to provide two breath samples and a warrant for his blood was written and granted by a Hood River circuit court judge. Two vials were collected by medical personnel.
Dec. 1 — Railroad Street, 100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He was additionally cited for open container.
Dec. 4 — E. Marina Way, 1100 block — White Salmon resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. The female driver was reported to have hit the guardrail while coming across the toll bridge.
Dec. 6 — Second Street overpass — Non-resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered nearly twice the legal limit.
Dec. 7 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 6 — Wasco Street, 1300 block —Fraudulent activity on a bank account from an unauthorized user reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 1 — State and Sixth — Officer responded to a two car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
Dec. 1 — Rand Road — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash. Both parties exchanged information and a crash report was generated.
Dec. 5 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Minor vehicle accident reported to have occurred the previous day.
Dec. 7 — 12th Street, 800 block — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 7 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to renew registration. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving without insurance. The vehicle was illegally parked and blocking a driveway. The vehicle was towed.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 2 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — Male on felony probation contacted. He has a no alcohol clause to his probation and admitted to consuming alcohol.
Dec. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Local juvenile male arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 3 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was unlocked but did not have keys inside.
Dec. 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Hood River female reported her purse was misplaced and when she got it back, several valuable items were missing.
Dec. 5 — Hood River — Male arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. He was lodged at NORCOR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.