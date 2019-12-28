All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 21 — Westcliff Drive — A male resident of Ohio was arrested for domestic assault IV at a local hotel.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and a probation violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 19 — I-84 at exit 62 — Grants Pass resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Dec. 20 — Wasco and 13th streets — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, harassment, disorderly conduct and menacing.
Dec. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 19 — Hood River — A Hood River juvenile was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to run across the street. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
Dec. 20 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.
Sex offenses:
Dec. 18 — Hood River — Officer responded to a reported rape at a local hotel. The male suspect was contacted and admitted to having unwanted sexual relations with a female acquaintance. The male was arrested for rape I and unwanted sexual penetration I. He was additionally charged with criminal mischief after he slammed his head into the side of a patrol car, leaving a small dent.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 18 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 20 — Sherman Avenue, 2900 block — Vehicle reported to have been broken into. The male victim had his wallet stolen out of the vehicle.
Dec. 21 — B Street, 1800 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 18 — Foxley Road, 700 block — City officers responded to a report of two runaway children.
