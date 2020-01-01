All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 22 — 12th Street, 1900 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle, trying to leave the area. The male had three outstanding warrants and drug paraphernalia on his person. The female also had an outstanding warrant and a small bag of methamphetamine. Both were taken into custody and lodged at NORCOR.
Dec. 28 — Hood River —Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. The male driver did not have valid driving privileges. Ultimately, he was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and providing an invalid license.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 25 — Oak Street — Officer responded to a report of a male masturbating outside the window of the reporting party. The subject was cited under municipal code for admittingly urinating in public (disorderly conduct).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 27 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Forgery of bottle return slips reported at a local store. The male suspect was identified and later arrested for several crimes.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 24 — Ninth Street, 300 block — Hit and run reported to have happened on Sherman near Ninth.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 23 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft of a purse reported from a local clothing store.
Dec. 23 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft II and theft III reported.
Dec. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Shoplifting reported. The suspect fled on foot.
Dec. 27 — State Street, 300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Dec. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for public indecency for masturbating in a parking lot.
Dec. 23 — Prospect Avenue, 300 block — Two Hood River residents were cited for failure to obtain proper building permits for an accessory dwelling unit (ordinance violation).
Dec. 26 — Hood River — Found credit card reported.
Dec. 26 — 22nd Street, 400 block — Found bike reported; officer dispatched for pick up.
Dec. 26 — 12th Street, 800 block — Officer responded to the emergency room at the hospital to pick up evidence for Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (assist to the agency).
Dec. 28 — Hood River — Male contacted the police department to report a pornography/obscene material incident.
