All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 12 — Hood River — Officer responded to a domestic disturbance call. After an investigation, it was discovered that a male had been physical with his girlfriend and caused her pain.
The officer was unable to locate the male, but was able to make phone contact; the male refused to meet with the officer.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Female arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and theft III.
Dec. 12 — Button Bridge Road — A Lyle resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a peace officer and a valid warrant out of Washington State Department of Corrections. In the same incident, another Lyle resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a schedule II drug. Additionally, a resident from The Dalles was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 10 — I-84 at milepost 64 — A caller reported a crash involving a van and a traffic signal post. The driver was located and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit and run (property).
Dec. 10 — Wilson Street, 1100 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Dec. 10 — May Street, 500 block — A local female was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She provided two breath samples, which showed her to be over twice the legal limit.
Dec. 13 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Dec. 10 — N. First Street, 100 block — Officer seized a counterfeit $20 bill.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 8 — Frankton Road, 500 block — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of May and Frankton. The driver of the vehicle had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The crash resulted in damage to the guide wire and some minor damage to a tree (hit and run).
Dec. 10 — Hood River — Officer responded to a two car motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were damaged and all drier information was obtained. Both drivers declined medical attention and one driver was cited for running a stop sign, which caused the accident.
Dec. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two car motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Non-resident female arrested on a confirmed outstanding warrant.
Dec. 13 — Hood River — A Bingen resident was lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Hood River County Circuit Court.
Dec. 13 — Wasco and Rand — Washington male arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Goldendale.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Theft reported; the male suspect drove off and was later located in a neighboring property. He was cited and released for theft III.
Dec. 6 — May Street, 1100 block — Stolen purse and fraudulent use of a credit card reported.
Dec. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft of a purse reported.
Dec. 12 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported. The vehicle window had been broken and items stolen.
Dec. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Washington female was cited and released for theft and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — A Portland resident was cited and released on the charge of theft III from a local department store. The suspect, along with another individual, were both trespassed from the premises.
Other:
Dec. 9 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A firearm was turned in after being left behind in a hotel.
Dec. 11 — Second Street, 200 block — Found keys placed into safekeeping.
Dec. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — A 20-year-old male was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
