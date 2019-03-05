All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 26 — Hood River — Officer contacted regarding a letter being sent to a local attorney with harassing language.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 24 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Hood River female cited and released for criminal trespass I after barging into an apartment.
March 2 — May Street, 3100 block — Broken out window reported (criminal mischief).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 24 — Hood River — Oregon resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Feb. 24 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 26 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Vehicle towed for blocking east Third Street.
Feb. 27 — May Street, 1800 block — Non—injury traffic crash reported.
Feb. 27 — Second Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 27 — State Street near Sixth — Officer responded to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash. One vehicle had stopped for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and was rear-ended by another car that was following too close.
Feb. 28 — College Way, 1700 block — Hood River female reported that someone had damaged her car while it was parked at a local college (hit and run).
Feb. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred Feb. 25.
March 1 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred Feb. 28.
March 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Officer took a crash report from a female who had struck a deer on I-84.
March 2 — Hood River — Male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and a warrant extraditable in Oregon.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 26 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Spokane resident lodged at NORCOR on a valid Multnomah County arrest warrant.
Feb. 26 — 28th Street 900 block — Juvenile male arrested for a probation violation and theft of a cell phone, and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 28 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Officer dispatched to a local bar for suspicious activity. The area was clear when the officer arrived. The officer received information regarding a subject who had entered the bar, a potential violation of the subject’s release agreement.
March 1 — Hood River — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 28 — 28th Street — Juvenile cited for theft of a cell phone.
Feb. 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported.
March 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male arrested for theft II after shoplifting multiple items from local businesses. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Other:
Feb. 28 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer received a pistol from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to return to a Hood River resident.
