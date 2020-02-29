All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 22 — 12th Street — Mosier resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and felony unlawful possession of heroin.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 20 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Male reported his social security number was being used by someone else.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 17 — Second Street Overpass — Battleground, Wash., resident arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Feb. 21 — I-84 at exit 63 — A vehicle was impounded due to neither of its two occupants having valid driving privileges through the State of Oregon. The vehicle was also uninsured and had been left in an unsafe location on the roadway.
Feb. 22 — 12th Street, 1300 block — The Dalles male arrested for felony driving while suspended.
Feb. 22 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Injury crash occurred in the parking area of a store and involved three vehicles, two of which were unoccupied at the time. The driver was cited for reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 21 — E. State Street, 500 block — Male lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation detainer.
Feb. 22 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation detainer.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 19 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft reported from a local business.
Feb. 20 — Cascade Avenue, 1000 block — Theft of approximately $1,200 in construction tools reported.
Feb. 20 — Selkirk Lane, 200 block — Theft of a purse and its contents reported from an unlocked motor vehicle.
Feb. 20 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft of services reported.
Feb. 21 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Theft III reported, in which a driver drove away from a gas pump without paying.
Other:
Feb. 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Male reported that he had found a backpack near the event site.
