All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 4 — Eighth Street — Assault reported.
Feb. 5 — Eugene Street — Domestic assault IV reported.
Feb. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 1900 block — Male reported to have been assaulted in a bar.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Units responded to a store regarding a theft in progress. After making contact with the female in question, she admitted to stealing items from the store and later was found to be in possession of baggies containing methamphetamine residue.
Feb. 4 — Eugene Street, 2200 block — Three males were cited for minor in possession of marijuana and smoking marijuana in public.
Feb 7 — Button Bridge Road — Klickitat resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Feb. 7 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested on the charge of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 3 — E. Port Marina Drive, 700 block — Damage to a rear doorway to a local business reported. The damage looked like pry marks from someone attempting to force open the door.
Feb. 8 — 12th Street, 1100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 4 — I-84 at exit 64 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. A driving under the influence of alcohol investigation was conducted, and the male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The male was cited and released.
Feb. 8 — Hood River — Resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 4 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Male arrested for driving while suspended.
Feb. 5 — Hood River — A Hood River resident’s vehicle was impounded for being abandoned/disabled/unlicensed, and for four or more unpaid parking tickets.
Feb. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Local female cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Feb. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Single vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Three juvenile females were reported to have shoplifted items from a clothing store.
Feb. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Theft of cans and bottles from a fundraising trailer reported.
Feb. 6 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a grocery store regarding a theft in progress. According to the reporting party, the female suspect was still in the store. After the investigation, a male and female were arrested for the thefts.
Feb. 7 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Local female arrested for theft III.
Feb. 7 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Stolen vehicle from a local bar reported. The vehicle was located at another bar and was returned to the owner. One female suspect was lodged at NORCOR for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, theft II and an outstanding felony warrant. Another female suspect was located, cited and released for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Other:
Feb. 8 — 12th Street, 1800 block — The Dalles resident arrested on an agency assist.
