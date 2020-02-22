All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 13 — I-84 at exit 62 — A Hermiston resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 12 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Two Hood River residents were cited and released for disorderly conduct II.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 13 — Piltz Court — Hood River resident came into the police department to report fraudulent charges to a credit card.
Feb. 14 — Second Street, 200 block — Scam involving the purchase of gift cards reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer assisted an Oregon State Trooper on a traffic stop.
Feb. 11 — Hood River — Officer responded to a non-injury traffic crash. The male driver was cited and released for reckless driving.
Feb. 12 — Cascade Avenue, 2700 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle was towed for being illegally parked, uninsured, and the operator having a suspended license.
Feb. 15 — Second Street — A vehicle was towed after it was learned that neither the driver nor the passenger had valid driving privileges. The vehicle was additionally located in an area not legal for motor vehicles.
Feb. 15 — Hood River — Officer attempted to stop a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver eluded in his vehicle, and then eluded on foot. The passenger was able to identify the male driver. Inside the vehicle was a wallet with the suspect driver’s Oregon identification cards, methamphetamine and schedule III and IV medication. Other contraband was also located throughout the vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 9 — Hood River — Possible stalking order violation, involving an ongoing issue between neighbors, reported.
Feb. 15 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer made contact with a Hood River resident who was on juvenile probation. The subject was released to an older sibling.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 10 — Rand Road, 700 block — Burglary of a storage structure reported, in which multiple items were taken.
Feb. 11 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Lost or stolen iPad reported.
Feb. 14 — Second Street, 200 block — C Street, 1500 block — Package stolen off a front porch after delivery reported.
Other:
Feb. 10 — State Street, 300 block — Hood River resident turned a bike in at the police department that she had found outside the warming shelter.
Feb. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer assisted an Oregon State Trooper with an investigation.
Feb. 14 — Hood River — An abandoned bike was picked up and stored for safe keeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.