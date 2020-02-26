All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 19 — 12th Street — Officer responded to a request for help at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital emergency room. A male was threatening staff with bodily harm and death. The subject was eventually restrained and treated for mental issues.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 16 — Hood River — Officer flagged down regarding a hysterical female who had parked her car illegally and ran inside a hotel. The female was called in as a driving complaint and later arrested by Oregon State Police for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Feb. 17 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation. The female driver went through field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released.
Feb. 19 — Hood River — Officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly, trying to pass another vehicle on a blind corner. After contacting the male driver, he was put through field sobriety tests. He was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 21 — W. Cascade, 2200 block — A 19-year-old licensed male from California was arrested for hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was additionally charged with several traffic violations.
