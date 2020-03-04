All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 23 — Eugene Street — Hood River resident arrested for kidnapping II, harassment and criminal mischief II.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 23 — Hood River — Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a violation. Drug paraphernalia was in plain view and the occupant was taken out of the vehicle. As a result, three of the four occupants were taken into custody for drug violations and an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft in progress reported. A female was later arrested for the attempt theft, an active warrant and possession of heroin.
Feb. 27 — Hood River — A Washington male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 28 — I-84 at milepost 68 — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving and reckless endangering. BAC registered at more than twice the legal limit.
Feb. 28 — Hood River — Oregon male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered more than twice the legal limit.
Feb. 29 — Hood River — Tigard, Ore., resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 24 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Officer dispatched regarding a hit and run that happened in a parking lot. Through the investigation, the officer was able to get the suspect vehicle’s information.
Feb. 25 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run that had occurred the previous day in a parking lot reported.
Feb. 27 — 12th Street — Non-injury traffic collision reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 23 — Hood River — Male arrested for an outstanding felony warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 27 — 12th Street — Male and female were both arrested and lodged at NORCOR on separate but related restraining order violations.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 27 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Washington male arrested for theft after taking his spouse’s purse and taking her ID and credit card. The male refused to return the items and resisted arrest. The male was lodged at NORCOR and, in route, damaged the patrol car. He was charged with theft III, resisting arrest and criminal mischief II.
Feb. 28 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a known stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle did not stop and the officer turned off emergency overhead lights.
Feb. 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Two separate reported thefts at a shopping center were reported to have happened Feb. 18 and Feb. 25.
Other:
Feb. 26 — Hood River — Hood River resident taken into protective custody because of self-harm and threat of suicide.
