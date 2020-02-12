All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 29 — Hutson Road — Units responded to a county address regarding an assault in progress.
Jan. 29 — 12th and May — Possible harassment reported.
Jan. 30 — Oak Street — Local male arrested for domestic assault IV and interfering with making a report.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Jan. 31 — State Street, 300 block — A drug recognition evaluation was performed on a The Dalles resident at the request of an Oregon State trooper. The resulting opinion was that The Dalles resident was under the influence of two controlled substances.
Jan. 31 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested on a confirmed felony warrant and possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 28 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — Vandalism to a vehicle reported.
Jan. 29 — Fifth Street, 0-100 block — Vehicle reported to have been keyed (criminal mischief).
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 29 — May Street, 2800 block — Internet scam reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 26 — Oak Street, 100 block — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant issued out of Clackamas County. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 30 — Redtail Loop, 1000 block — Male arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant out of The Dalles.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 27 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Dispatched advised of a stolen vehicle, which had occurred just outside of the city. Description of the vehicle was provided and an officer located it in a parking lot. The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.
Jan. 28 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Theft from a grocery store reported. The theft occurred the previous day and items were valued at less than $100.
Jan. 30 — Avalon Drive, 1500 block — Resident contacted regarding a theft inside his home.
Feb. 1 — Wasco Street, 1000 block — Counterfeit $20 reported.
