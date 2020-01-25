All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 12 — I-84 at exit 63 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jan. 15 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. The male driver consented to field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jan. 18 — Hood River — Non-resident male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was later lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering of another person.
Jan. 18 — Cascade Avenue — A Renton resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered more than three times the legal limit.
Jan. 18 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 14 — Third street, 200 block — Scam reported, in which the victim lost $200.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 13 — Cascade and 20th — Officer responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle stopped and left the scene without exchanging info or calling the police (felony hit and run).
Jan. 15 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Hit and run reported in which a redi-shed was damaged in a business parking lot. The damage was estimated to be about $2,000 (misdemeanor hit and run).
Jan. 16 — Taylor Street and 18th — Officer responded to a report of an abandoned motor vehicle that had crashed into a curb. An attempt was made to contact the owner, but the owner did not answer the door. The vehicle was towed (non-injury traffic crash).
Jan. 17 — E. Marina Way, 1000 block — Hit and run reported in a restaurant parking lot.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 15 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested for an outstanding warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 17 — Button Bridge Road — Albany resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation warrant out of the Linn County Sheriff Office.
Other:
Jan. 14 — Oak Street, 500 block — Unattended death of a male reported. It was reported the male had ongoing medical issues prior to his death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.