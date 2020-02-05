All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 23 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male reported to be in and out of sleep while in the drive-thru of a fast food business. The male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of heroin. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 22 — Second Street, 200 block — Fraud reported by a Washington resident, who was a victim of a scam and lost $926.
Jan. 22 — Industrial Loop — A local business reported being the victim of a fraud totaling $66,000. The money was wired to two people in California.
Jan. 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Hood River female was the victim of a scam, where she sent $1,000 worth of eBay and Amazon cards via text to an unknown person.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 19 — Oak Street, 100 block — Benton City, Wash., female arrested for reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering and three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run). She was lodged at NORCOR.
Jan. 21 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Hit and run to the Hood River Toll Bridge reported.
Jan. 23 — Montello Avenue, 2400 block — Hit and run, collision, reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 19 — Third Street — Unwanted telephonic contact from a soon-to-be ex-spouse reported. It was discovered that there is an existing no contact order out of Yamhill County.
Jan. 22 — Hood River — Officer noticed a male from previous interactions and requested a warrants check. Dispatch advised the male had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. The male was taken into custody without incident.
Jan. 24 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding probation violation detainer out of Hood River Circuit Court. The resident was found in close proximity to illicit drug paraphernalia.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 19 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — City officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious activities. Two suspects were located and ultimately arrested for burglary II, criminal trespass II, criminal mischief II and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jan. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported from a business that an unknown female took items to the restroom, removed the items from packages and walked out without paying. Officers were able to obtain a photo of the female and the vehicle she drove away in. Items totaled more than $70.
Jan. 23 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Bingen resident cited and released for theft III.
Jan. 24 — State Street, 1100 block — Theft of lawn mower from a private residence reported.
