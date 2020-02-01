All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 21 — 22nd Street — Domestic assault reported. The responding officer learned the suspect had fled and had almost caused an accident due to reckless driving. There were visible minor injuries to the female victim.
Jan. 23 — Columbia Street — Two brothers were arrested for domestic assault IV, hindering, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 20 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer took a report that two individuals were trying to break into a Lions Club trailer. The vehicle was located on Cascade Avenue. Through a traffic stop, the officer located multiple pieces of identification taken by the two occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle was covered in used syringes and a methamphetamine pipe was located. The male and female were taken into custody for identity theft and possession of methamphetamine.
