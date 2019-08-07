All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 30 — Event Site — Officer took a report of a verbal altercation. One male became agitated at another, and spit in his face. The male who spit in the face of the other was identified but could not be located at that time.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 30 — Oak Street, 1600 block — A 20-year-old was cited for minor in possession of marijuana. The male had been smoking marijuana in a parked car at the apartment complex.
Aug. 2 — I-84 at milepost 60 — Gresham resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl).
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 28 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Hood River juvenile arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 30 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Local male called in for backing into a vehicle at a store. The male was reported to be intoxicated and having balance issues. The male was located driving on Cascade Avenue, and an officer conducted a traffic stop. The male was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
July 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .04 percent. He was later cited and released.
Aug. 1 — Pine Grove — Officer assisted Hood River County deputies on a driving under the influence of intoxicants investigation.
Aug. 2 — I-84 at exit 62 — Oregon male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 2 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested while under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 2 — Hood River — Resident male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He provided two breath samples, in which the BAC was over the legal limit.
Aug. 3 — Hood River — Non-resident female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. She provided two breath samples, which yielded a BAC result over twice the legal limit.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 29 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 29 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
July 29 — Hood River — Officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation. The motorcycle fled and was pursued until milepost 42 on I-84, at which time the pursuit was terminated. Multnomah County deputies located the motorcycle and subsequently arrested the driver.
July 30 — Fourth Street, 100 block — Criminal hit and run citation issued to an Arizona resident after he struck a vehicle in the city parking lot near Fourth and Cascade. The subject failed to leave any form of contact before driving away from the scene. A witness advised of the last known direction of travel and the vehicle was located near the marina.
July 31 — Third and Columbia — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 28 — I-84 — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple moving violations. The female driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was lodged at NORCOR.
July 30 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer made contact with a transient male in reference to an open fire that had been reported. The male had an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County and was taken into custody for the warrant.
