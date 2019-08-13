All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 2 — E. Marina Drive — A Washington resident as arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after initiating a fight in a marina business parking lot.
Aug. 9 — Cascade Avenue — Assault reported, in which the suspect fled the scene.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 6 — Hood River — A resident of The Dalles was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and attempting to elude. The vehicle was secured in the city impound lot.
Aug. 7 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — A resident of The Dalles was arrested, then released, on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine. In the same incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a post-prison sanction violation.
Aug. 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Male arrested for outstanding warrants and possession of methamphetamine and heroin after he was called in on a welfare check at a local fast food restaurant.
Aug. 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Stevenson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on two outstanding arrested warrants out of Hood River County, felony possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to a police officer and failure to carry and present a driver’s license.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 4 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane of travel. After conducting field sobriety tests, the male driver was taken into custody for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 5 — Hood River — A 19-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 5 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 8 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 9 — Avalon Way, 1900 block — California male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 5 — I-84 at milepost 51 — Male arrested for reckless driving and giving false information to a police officer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 5 — Hood River Bridge — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Aug. 5 — Button Bridge Road — Officer responded to a two-person, non-injury motor vehicle crash near the toll bridge.
Aug. 5 — Ninth and Pacific — Non-injury and non-blocking traffic crash reported.
Aug. 9 — Industrial Street, 600 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 10 — Hazel Avenue, 2800 block — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury traffic crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 2 — I-84 at exit 63 — A warrant was requested for a male operator and female passenger on a motorcycle who failed to yield to an emergency vehicle in order to elude capture.
Aug. 2 — W. Cascade Avenue — A warrant request was forwarded for the arrest of a Hood River resident on the charges of vehicle elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering. The Hood River resident was eventually located and arrested in Washington State.
Aug. 3 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Male arrested for violating his protection order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 29 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Officer took a report of $750 being taken out of a purse (unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle).
July 30 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — A stolen vehicle was recovered at a local business.
Aug. 1 — Belmont Avenue, 1800 block — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle had been parked in a church parking lot. The vehicle was unsecured and the keys were in it.
Aug. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 900 block — Stolen bicycle reported.
Aug. 2 — Port Marina Park — Officer took a report of personal items stolen out of an unattended vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.