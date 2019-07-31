All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 21 — Ninth Street — Officer took a report of a local male harassing a local female.
July 25 — Hood River boat dock — White Salmon resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of domestic assault IV, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct II, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (scheduled IV) and unlawful possession of a firearm.
July 27 — Oak Street — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 24 — Button Bridge Road — Grayland, Wash., resident criminally cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 25 — Hood River — Hood River resident cited for disorderly conduct after numerous complaints of extreme odor of marijuana and general noise violations.
July 25 — Montello Avenue, 2600 block — Criminal mischief to property at a local playground reported.
July 25 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Washington resident cited and released for possession of methamphetamine.
July 26 — State Street, 300 block — Camas resident cited and released on the charge of disorderly conduct II.
July 27 — Hood River Tollbridge — A transient was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 21 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Washington male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
