All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 22 — Third Street, 100 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card reported. The victim’s bank has closed the account and are involved in the activity.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 21 — State and 12th — Hit and run reported.
July 21 — 13th Street, 1200 block — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
July 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2400 block — Female arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
July 24 — State and 13th — Hit and run reported.
July 25 — I-84 — A motorcycle with a passenger eluded at speeds of over 123 miles per hour.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 21 — Fifth Street, 1600 block — Officer served an active warrant on a local male for failure to appear on a driving while intoxicated charge.
The male was lodged at NORCOR.
July 22 — Hood River — Male arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant.
July 25 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on a probation violation detainer and a separate criminal charge of harassment.
July 27 — I-84 at exit 62 — Salem resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding statewide misdemeanor warrant out of Salem Municipal Court.
July 27 — Cascade Avenue — An informational report was taken in regards to a restraining order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 21 — Cascade Avenue, 900 block — Vehicle reported to have been broken into overnight.
The vehicle’s driver side window was smashed out, and a stereo was stolen.
July 24 — Cascade Avenue, 2900 block — A wallet was reported as stolen out of a truck parked in a parking lot at a restaurant.
A local resident was arrested for the crimes.
July 24 — Event Site — Theft of kiteboarding equipment reported. The kite and bar totaled over $1,200.
July 25 — Hood River — Theft of cell phone reported. It was reported the phone was taken during a car theft. The owner located the phone, but the subject in possession refused to give it back.
July 27 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer made contact with a male regarding a foster child who ran away.
The foster child is on supervised parole and stole from the foster parent. The foster child has been entered with an active warrant for his arrest.
Other:
July 25 — E. Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Officer picked up two bikes that were found by port employees.
