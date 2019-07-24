All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 17 — Second and Oak Street — Sunnyside resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession and distribution of methamphetamine.
July 19 — I-84 at exit 63 — Idaho male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 17 — 12th Street, 800 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct and assault on a public safety officer. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 20 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 17 — Cascade Avenue — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 19 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 20 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Resident 19-year-old male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. In the same incident, he was cited for open container and minor in possession of alcohol. Additionally, another male and two females were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 15 — Hood River — A vehicle was towed after the driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
July 15 — Nix Drive, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
July 17 — Wasco and 18th — A vehicle was towed for expired tags, no insurance and no valid driver present.
July 18 — 12th and Pine Street — Officer dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident. Injuries were reported.
July 18 — Belmont Avenue, 1300 block — Officer dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle vs. bicyclist crash. Injuries were reported.
July 19 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop in which, upon inquiry, the driver was in driving while suspended violation status. The vehicle was parked in a no parking zone and was towed, then impounded.
July 20 — I-84 at milepost 64 — Male arrested for driving while misdemeanor suspended.
July 20 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 15 — Hood River — Male arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
July 15 — E. Marina Way — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle heading eastbound on I-84. The male was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
July 15 — Hood River — Female from The Dalles arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
July 19 — Hood River — Female reported a restraining order violation.
Sex offenses:
July 14 — Hood River — A Washington male reported his daughter was sexually abused.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 14 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male attempted to steal various items from a store.
July 14 — Oak Street, 300 block — Officer dispatched to make contact with a subject regarding a stolen purse.
July 16 — Second Street, 200 block — Stolen wallet reported. The wallet had been stolen out of a vehicle on Montello.
July 16 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Transient male cited and released for theft III.
Other:
July 14 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Abandoned bicycle reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.