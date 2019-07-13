All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 3 — Wasco Street, 1000 block — Female reported someone had vandalized her vehicle.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 30 — Oak and Cascade — Mosier resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered twice the legal limit.
June 30 — Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 5 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. Two breath samples showed him to be over the legal limit.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 5 — Wasco Loop, 200 block — Male sent a female $100 electronically to help pay a phone bill. The female had since blocked the male.
July 5 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Counterfeit $100 U.S. banknote was used at a local business to fraudulently obtain goods.
July 6 — Hazel Avenue, 2800 block — Possible identity theft, criminal mistreatment and aggravated theft I reported. Upon conclusion, no arrest was made. The case was forwarded to the district attorney’s office.
July 6 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Male cashed a fraudulent check at a local business.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 1 — Avalon Drive, 1500 block — Abandoned vehicle towed from the public right of way.
July 1 — State Street near 13th Street — Non-injury crash reported.
July 2 — I-84 — Oregon State Police passed on a driving complaint heading eastbound on I-84. The vehicle was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The vehicle was located by an officer, who conducted a traffic stop. The male driver was taken into custody for driving while suspended/revoked.
July 2 — Second Street overpass — Non-injury crash reported.
July 4 — Oak Street — Officer happened upon a motor vehicle crash. There were no injuries, and information was exchanged between drivers on the scene.
July 4 — Second and Cascade — Hit and Run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 1 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — A female was reported to be causing problems in a parking lot by the marina. The female was yelling things at customers as they walked away. The female was located and found to be highly intoxicated. The female transient was ultimately arrested for violating her probation.
July 3 — State Street, 300 block — Resident male transported to NORCOR on an active detainer.
July 5 — Hood River — Portland resident lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Stolen car reported. The vehicle was taken from a store parking lot. The vehicle had the keys inside and a half a tank of gas.
July 3 — 12th Street, 1400 block — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle. In the same incident, a Portland-area resident was also arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
July 3 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Male cited and released for theft III at a local store (shoplifting).
Other:
June 30 — Hood River — Male cited for urinating in public.
July 3 — State Street — Officer responded to a report from a female who
reported she had inflected self-injury. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
