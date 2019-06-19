All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 10 — Belmont Avenue — Officer responded to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance. The officer was previously out at the same residence earlier for a verbal argument.
There were multiple children in the household stating the female was the primary aggressor, hitting the male of the household. The female fled on foot before the police arrived. The children were taken to a relative’s house.
June 12 — Oak Street — Officer dispatched to a residence regarding an assault.
June 13 — Lincoln Street — Possible violation of a no contact order reported (harassment/threats).
June 14 — C Street — Telephonic harassment reported.
June 15 — Second Street — An individual reported receiving unwanted and threatening messages from another person through Facebook Messenger.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 11 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver granted consent to search the vehicle.
One of the passengers claimed a bag, which contained methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe she admitted was hers. The female was taken into custody for felony possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
June 9 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a report of a female causing a disturbance within a local bar.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 12 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Disturbance reported. During the course of the investigation, a male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 9 — Second Street, 100 block — Hit and run reported. A vehicle was reported to be hit while parked in a downtown parking lot.
June 10 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Hood River resident arrested for driving while criminally suspended after he was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt.
June 11 — 12th Street, 1700 block — Non-injury, two car motor vehicle crash reported in a parking lot.
June 13 — The Hook — A 17-year-old was cited for reckless driving after he attempted to drift his pickup and slid over an embankment on port property.
June 15 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a vehicle colliding with two separate vehicles, the result of it not being placed into park.
June 15 — Hood River — A Eugene male was arrested for driving while misdemeanor suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3300 block — Runaway juvenile reported to be at a local residence.
The juvenile was located and taken into custody on a juvenile detainer.
June 11 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for a warrant out of Multnomah County.
June 13 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Non-resident male was arrested with an outstanding warrant.
He was additionally charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.