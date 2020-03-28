All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 17 — Hood River — Officer took information regarding a traffic accident that had occurred Feb. 26. Injuries were reported.
March 18 — I-84 at milepost 56 — Officer assisted the Oregon State Police and responded to an accident involving an pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to the emergency room with minor injuries to his right arm.
March 18 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Resident male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Local male contacted regarding an outstanding warrant for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
March 19 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officer responded to what concluded as a verbal only domestic call. A report was forwarded to Tri-County Community Corrections because the male party involved is on probation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 18 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Male cited and released for theft I (shoplifting).
March 18 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Gold chain reported to have been stolen.
March 20 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Theft III reported; a customer drove off without paying for their fuel.
March 21 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Attempted burglary and criminal mischief reported.
March 21 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited for theft III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.