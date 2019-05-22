All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 12 — Cascade Avenue, 3600 block — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to obey a traffic control device. Through the course of the stop, it was discovered the male driver had illegal fireworks in his possession. The female passenger had two containers in the seat, and she said they contained methamphetamine. The male was cited and released for unlawful possession of fireworks, and the female was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine.

May 17 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Male cited for minor in possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

May 18 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Methamphetamine reported to have been found in a store breezeway.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 13 — Columbia Street, 700 block — Oregon male arrested for trespassing,

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She provided two breath samples, and the results showed her to be over two times the legal limit.

May 14 — I-84 — A driving complaint on a vehicle traveling east on I-84 was routed to the 911 call center. The report was the vehicle was fluctuating in speeds and failing to maintain lane. Contact was made with the male driver and he was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Identity theft reported.

May 15 — 22nd Street, 900 block — Identity theft reported.

May 17 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer responded to a local grocery store on a report of a counterfeit bill that had been used.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Non-injury, non-blocking traffic crash reported.

May 18 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer took a report of a traffic crash, in which a vehicle and a bicycle collided.

The subject on the bicycle refused immediate medical attention; however, they went directly to the emergency room to be evaluated.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 13 — 13th and May — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant and drug offenses to include delivery of methamphetamine 1,000 feet from a school. She was lodged at NORCOR.

May 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Out of state female turned herself in for multiple warrants out of Hood River County.

May 14 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Female arrested for a valid and confirmed failure to appear warrant out of Hood River County Circuit Court.

May 15 — Hood River — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on three outstanding arrest warrants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and providing false information to a police officer.

May 17 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Wishram resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR for an outstanding felony warrant out of Yamhill County.

May 18 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Male with an outstanding felony warrant was located near the marina port. The male fled on foot, eventually jumping into the river.

The male was pulled from the river and treated for medical issues. He was ultimately medically cleared and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

May 13 — 12th Street, 2000 block — Theft reported.

May 13 — Portway Avenue, 0-100 block — Stolen Go-Pro camera reported, valued at over $400.

May 14 — 12th Street, 1000 block — Music stand stolen from a local female.

May 16 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Wamic resident arrested for theft II at a gas station.

May 17 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of a fishing license reported. On May 18, the male suspect was arrested for theft III and a probation violation.

May 18 — Hood River — A Portland resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass II.

In the same incident, a second Portland area resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass II and unlawful possession of heroin.

Other:

May 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer dispatched to the Port of Hood River offices to collect a wallet that had been found at the event site.

May 13 — 12th Street, 800 block — Accidental gunshot wound reported.

May 14 — Wasco Street — Officer received a protest sign that was removed by the public works department from a tree stump at a park.