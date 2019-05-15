All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 7 — Eugene Street — Hood River female arrested for domestic violence.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 5 — Hood River — Officer made contact with two males in a parking lot. One was a 16-year-old, the other an 18-year-old.

Both had just smoked marijuana in the vehicle they were in. The juvenile was cited and released to his parents for minor in possession of marijuana. The other was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana and released.

May 8 — I-84 at milepost 62 — Male arrested for a parole violation detainer (drug law violation).

May 11 — I-84 at milepost 61 — Officer issued a citation for minor in possession of marijuana to a driver after locating marijuana on a traffic stop.

The 20-year-old subject was cited and released for traffic violations and the marijuana. Marijuana and a glass marijuana pipe were taken as evidence.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 5 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance which alarmed employees at a local business.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 11 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He provided two breath samples, which showed him to be twice the legal limit. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — A couple was arrested for theft III, forgery II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and identity theft.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 5 — Second Street overpass — Two car, non-injury traffic crash reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 8 — Oak Street, 400 block — Local female arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant out of Hood River County.

May 11 — May Street, 1700 block — Male transient arrested for a warrant for failure to appear.